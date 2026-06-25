3 Defensive Statistical Categories Raiders Will Improve

A team that underwent significant changes this offseason is the Las Vegas Raiders, now led by first-year head coach Klint Kubiak as the franchise looks to rise from the ashes and demonstrate clear progress.

One of the areas that underwent major changes was the Raiders' defense. They have a new defensive coordinator in Rob Leonard, two new starters at linebacker, including former Philadelphia Eagles standout Nakobe Dean, and a bevy of young talent in the secondary. This is a rebuilt defense that was a fairly impressive unit under Patrick Graham, finishing 14th in yards allowed (317.8) but was 25th in points per game (25.4).

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Under Leonard and a revamped defense, there should be improvements across the board. Let's look at three statistical categories the Raiders will improve in 2026.

Passing Yards Per Play Allowed

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas allowed 6.1 passing yards per play last season, 15th in the NFL. This is barely an above-average passing defense with its ups and downs and moments of "bend, don't break" games throughout the season. However, this area has a chance to improve somewhat with key additions in the secondary, including second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, who is in line to be a starter at nickel during the season.

Stukes' playmaking ability on the backend and value as a run defender make him an eraser in the screen game or on off-tackle run concepts. This young secondary may have its moments, but guys like Darien Porter, Jeremy Chinn, and Isaiah Pola-Mao have a chance to shine under Leonard's influence.

Pressure Rate

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the team's sack rate was in the middle of the pack at 6.2 percent, the pressure rate was bottom-three in the NFL at 28 percent—only the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers were worse. Maxx Crosby wasn't healthy the entire season, but the team lacked a dynamic, twitchy threat to pair opposite the superstar edge rusher. In the third round during this spring's NFL Draft, the Raiders drafted Keyron Crawford to help improve the pressure rate.

With Malcolm Koonce back on a one-year deal and the addition of Crawford, the Raiders' pass rush should see some growth, even if only slightly. It's better than what they have had in the past.

Yards After Contact Per Carry Allowed

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Finishing with an average run defense in yards per game, the Raiders were fairly decent in this area; they also finished with the best run defense in yards before contact allowed, showcasing their sturdiness at the first level. However, their run defense after contact was almost below average at 3.08 yards per clip, mainly due to high missed-tackle rates from last year's starters Devin White and Elandon Roberts.

Adding former Georgia Bulldogs Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker will certainly help improve the yards after contact per carry. Having strong tacklers at the second level is important, and under Leonard, who brings a bit of what Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has implemented, this run defense could be a pillar in 2026.