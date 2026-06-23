One Word To Describe Raiders Top Pass Rushers

The Las Vegas Raiders' pass rush went from needing to replace a superstar to retaining that superstar and giving their edge rusher room a complete facelift.

First-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will have a couple of new players in a room that already has franchise defender Maxx Crosby , Malcolm Koonce, and Brennan Jackson. In free agency, the Raiders signed former Indianapolis Colts' Kwity Paye and drafted Auburn's Keyron Crawford, with undrafted free agent Cian Slone tagging along.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It takes many words to describe each of these players, but in my case, all it takes is one. I've decided to describe each Raiders pass rusher using one word. Let's look into it.

Maxx Crosby — Elite

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Nothing much to say about this. Crosby is one of the NFL's best edge rushers and was worth the two first-round picks the Baltimore Ravens attempted to send to Las Vegas in exchange for him. When healthy, the veteran is in play for 10 or more sacks and could certainly reach that point again this upcoming season.

While Crosby is getting older, he remains one of the most feared defenders on any given Sunday.

Keyron Crawford — Upside

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas's first third-round selection is one of the twitchier defenders up front, offering speed, ample short-area quickness, and bend that makes him such a dynamic threat on passing downs. While Keyron Crawford may not be a Day One starter for the Raiders, he does bring significant upside in the long run.

Kwity Paye — Average

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

I'm not sure how much the Raiders improved by adding Paye to their roster. They have a speed-to-power element in Malcolm Koonce, and there is not much of a move set to inquire about with Paye outside of back-to-back eight-sack seasons. The former Colt is simply an average player, but he might be somewhat better than what they had opposite of Crosby overall.

Malcolm Koonce — Effective

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Koonce is a role player for the Raiders' pass rush who won't provide much value as a run defender, yet remains quite effective as a rushing specialist who can use his versatile pass-rush arsenal to set up and attack opposing offensive tackles at will. This is what is best at.

Brennan Jackson — Depth

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jackson flashed at times with the Rams and Raiders in recent years, primarily in a rotational role and on special teams. He'll be fighting for a roster spot this summer, but his skill set remains to be the team's fifth pass rusher while providing depth in the process.

Cian Slone — Longshot

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Any undrafted free agent faces a long shot to make the 53-man roster. While the Raiders have shown intrigue around the former NC State edge defender, Slone faces an uphill battle to see the field on Sundays. He has much to prove this summer and the preseason.