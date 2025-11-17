Familiar Name in Line for Fantasy Breakout with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for some offensive consistency. They came out of their Week 8 bye hot, notching perhaps their best performance on that side of the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars, albeit in a discouraging overtime loss, 30-29.
Still, it was the most points they've put up all season. It was by far Geno Smith's best showing of the year, throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns to just one interception. That outing helped bolster the Raiders' offensive stats and rankings a bit; however, they still go into Week 11 30th in yards (272.7) and 31st in points (15.4) per game.
They have a great chance to further their growth in Week 11, facing the Dallas Cowboys' pitiful defense. America's Team is giving up nearly 400 yards and over 30 points per game this year. Both marks rank in the bottom two in the NFL. Can the Raiders finally have their long-awaited offensive breakout?
Is Tyler Lockett back?
When the Las Vegas Raiders signed Tyler Lockett, he wasn't expected to make much of an impact. Between his age and statistical regression, he was seen as a depth piece to help the team cope with their injuries and the impending loss of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after.
However, Lockett has made quick work of climbing the Raiders' target-share ranks after reconnecting with former Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. In his last game, against the Denver Broncos, he got 34 snaps, third among wideouts for Las Vegas. That led to him getting six targets, the most of any Raiders pass-catcher that day, and converting them into five receptions for 44 yards. FantasyPros expects Lockett's ascension to continue versus a vulnerable Dallas Cowboys defense:
"Last week, Tyler Lockett ranked third on the team with a 65.7% route share but he led the way with a 22.2% target share while having 44 receiving yards, 1.91 yards per route run, and a 21.1% first-read share. He immediately stepped up as the number two option in the passing attack behind Brock Bowers which is quite telling about Tre Tucker if Lockett could hop him in the target pecking order so quickly. Lockett is a surprisingly strong flex play this week against a Dallas secondary that since Week 6 has allowed the second-most PPR points per target and the second-highest passer rating when targeted to slot receivers."
