3 Draft Prospects Who Fit Raiders Identity

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is only two weeks away.

General Manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak are working through draft prospects to find which players best fit their vision for the organization. Las Vegas has 10 draft picks to play with, so they have been hard at work over the past few months.

The Raiders are entering a rebuilding stage, so finding as many building blocks as possible will be imperative for the franchise. More importantly, Spytek and Kubiak want those players to be culture fits.

Coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek flanked by multiple NFL, Raider greats. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders football has always been about toughness and competitiveness, so the front office will be looking for players who fit that mantra. Which prospects best represent the Raider Way?

Let's identify three players the team could select who fit the culture of this football team.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A high-character prospect with toughness, football IQ, and natural leadership skills, Rodriguez would be an excellent addition to this football team.

Rodriguez won the Bronko Nagurski, Butkus, Lombardi, and Chuck Bednarik awards, adding to an All-American season for the Red Raiders. He had a case as the best defensive player in college football last season, totaling 128 tackles, 11 for loss, seven forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

The Raiders signed two linebackers to big contracts in free agency, but Rodriguez could come in and compete for the middle linebacker job immediately. He would stabilize and elevate the Raiders' defense with the green dot.

Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) reacts late in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

'Big Citrus' has one of the brightest personalities in this draft class, and he couples it with toughness in the middle of the defensive line.

Orange totaled 66 tackles, seven for loss, a sack, and two passes defended in four seasons with the Cyclones. While those stats don't look overly impressive, he is willing to take on blocks and open things up for his linebackers, which is crucial for a 3-4 defense.

The Raiders need a presence on the defensive line like Orange, as he would be a nonstop motor as they try to win the battle in the trenches. He would be a perfect fit on day two.

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates a touchdown catch during the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sarratt has commonly been linked to the Raiders due to his connection with future No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, but he would be an excellent addition to the Silver and Black for multiple reasons.

He was one of the best receivers in college football last season, helping the Hoosiers win the national championship with 830 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Not only is he a good receiver, but he will do the dirty work, clearing out defenders in the run game as a good blocker.

The Raiders need receiving help, and Sarratt should be an option in the third or fourth round. He would be a perfect fit for this franchise with his toughness and competitive edge.