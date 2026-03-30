A Current NFL Head Coach Can't Stop Raving About Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders hope this offseason will conclude their year's-long search for a long-term answer at head coach and quarterback. The arrival of Klint Kubiak, and expected arrival of quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to jumpstart the Raiders' rebuild.

After shuffling through coaches for several consecutive offseasons, the Raiders finally landed one of the top candidates available. This has been far from the case during their previous coaching searches. Las Vegas has reason to be cautiously optimistic about their new direction.

Watch Kevin Stefanski Discuss More About Kubiak Below

The Raiders entered the offseason looking for a first-time head coach that had a proven offensive scheme and playcalling abilities. The Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl run confirmed Kubiak check many of the boxes the Raiders had for their next head coach.

The Raiders made Kubiak their fourth head coach in as many seasons. Stefanski and Kubiak spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and know each other well. Stefanski recently explained what Las Vegas should expect from their first-time head coach.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"For us as coaches, that is what we are striving for: authenticity, being genuine. I learned a long time ago that you just have to be yourself every single day. You cannot be somebody different. You can't try to be this coach or try to be that coach, you just have to be who you are," Stefanski said.

"I think players respond to that. I think Klint is a great example of that. He is going to be the same guy every single day. He is going to grind and do everything in his power to get that team where they want to go."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Raiders look to turn over a new leaf, they will lean heavily on the head coach they have tasked with leading a daunting rebuild. Las Vegas' roster has been one of the worst in the National Football League over the past few seasons and their offensive coaching has been even worse.

Raiders general manager John Spytek has already handed Kubiak a better roster than any of the past three head coaches. They still have more work to do in the upcoming NF L Draft, after presumably selecting Mendoza first. Then, Kubiak will have by far the best team of any recent Raiders coach.

Oct 24, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Spytek will continue retooling the Raiders' roster in the way that he, Kubiak, and the rest of the front office and coaching staff see fit. It will be on Kubiak to use those many interpersonal skills he has been praised for to help get the most out of a relatively young set of players.

The Raiders' rebuild will have several factors; Kubiak is undoubtedly the largest of those factors. How quickly and efficiently Kubiak can connect with his new team, and develop the roster will be one of the most pivotal aspects of his tenure in Las Vegas.