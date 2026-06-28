3 Las Vegas Raiders to Target in Fantasy Drafts

It's the end of June, and some football sickos are already thinking about who they're going to take in their fantasy football drafts.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few bona fide stars who should help players win their leagues in 2026, while also featuring a few solid options. They haven't had many skill position players who have been helpful in the last few years, but that should change this year.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There are a few obvious choices who should go in the early rounds, but then the team carries some intrigue after that. Which Raiders players should you draft in your fantasy football leagues?

Let's break down the best candidates and a wild card.

Tight End Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Looking to stay healthy and fight for the title of best tight end in the league, Bowers should see heavy volume in this Raiders' offense. Whether you play points per reception or not, Bowers should be a killer in fantasy leagues, and he should be drafted early.

If you want a tight end who will get heavy receiving volume and big-time touchdown numbers, look no further than the Las Vegas star. You shouldn't wait too long to think about drafting Bowers, as he is ranked as the first or second tight end on most fantasy platforms. He will be a superstar in leagues this season.

Running Back Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

Jeanty didn't have the best rookie season when it comes to an efficiency standpoint, but with the infrastructure improvements around him, he should have a much-improved season. He still went over 1,300 scrimmage yards last season, totaling five rushing and receiving touchdowns and being a productive PPR league player.

With a better coaching staff, a developed offensive line, and a respectable passing game, teams will focus less on Jeanty . Jeanty is ranked as the 13th overall player on Pro Football Focus' fantasy rankings , so he should go in the first or second round in several leagues. Don't miss out on what might be a breakout season from the Raiders running back.

Wide Receiver Tre Tucker

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tucker was an underrated fantasy player last season, and without too many players blocking him from a large target share, he could keep that going in 2026. Not only could Tucker be a high-volume receiver, but he is also a field-stretcher, so he should get big yardage numbers for fantasy players.

Jalen Nailor may take some of his targets, but Tucker should still be a big part of this offense. No matter who is at quarterback, a quick separator who wins downfield should be an attractive option. He is ranked as the 62nd wide receiver on PFF's fantasy football ranking, so he could be a major steal in the later rounds, like he was in 2025.