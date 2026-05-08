With New Pieces, Ashton Jeanty Could Be Force for Raiders

For the past few years, the NFL has been on a hot streak of standout running backs in the NFL Draft. More talent is surging at the position as offenses continue to evolve, finding ways to attack smaller defenses with heavier personnel packages and balanced run games.

The hiring of Klint Kubiak as head coach makes this possible for the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, they selected Heisman Trophy finalist and one of college football's all-time great running backs in Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall. The uber-talented tailback from Boise State is now paired with No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza to form a wildly intriguing backfield for Las Vegas.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Ashton Jeanty and general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

After struggling behind a below-average offensive line in 2025, Jeanty has new pieces along the offensive line and a new offensive system that could help him thrive for the Raiders this season. If there is one other aspect of the offense to be stoked about, aside from Mendoza and Brock Bowers, the potential Jeanty has for a great season makes it worthwhile.

Key Additions Could Spark a Productive Season for Jeanty

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The hiring of Kubiak to run this variation of the Raiders' offense is one of the things that excites me most about Jeanty's potential for 2026 and beyond. His mid and wide-zone concepts fit the second-year running back well, where he can utilize his decisive cuts and vision to attack creases, press the line of scrimmage, and attack the second and third levels for chunk plays.

So much of Jeanty's game reminds me of prime Nick Chubb with the violence and force he provides in the open field. Not to mention, this is also a great pass-catcher on third downs, making him versatile and reliable in every sense for Mendoza's rookie season and Kubiak's potential usage for him.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek and the Raiders also made big additions to the offensive line. Getting Kolton Miller back healthy will help, along with the historic signing of Tyler Linderbaum as the highest-paid center in NFL history by a significant margin. Drafting versatile offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III gives Kubiak a more functional front to operate his zone-blocking system.

All of this leads me to believe there should be a fast increase in production this season. Jeanty could be one of the best running backs in football and an All-Pro talent, joining the Raiders' storied history of great rushers such as Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen, just to name a couple. What Spytek did this offseason up front and at head coach gives me confidence that Jeanty can be a true force.

The Best Is Yet To Come for Jeanty

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

We've seen flashes of what Jeanty is capable of as a running back in this league. He was born to be a star at the position, and he can help the Raiders in that department thanks to the moves they made this offseason that made it possible. While it isn't a reality yet, I believe Jeanty has already been established as a potential cornerstone of the franchise.

If Jeanty is unable to increase his production by a large margin, something went very wrong this season (Raiders fans would sigh in disappointment). However, it feels as though Jeanty and Kubiak were a match made for each other, leading to something to ponder excitingly on for 2026.