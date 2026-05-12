Ranking AFC West's Tight Ends — Where Raiders Stand

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing everything in their power to turn their franchise around and get back to being relevant. They've been stuck in mediocrity for the better part of a decade, and now there's finally light at the end of the tunnel.

Klint Kubiak has been a busy man this offseason, as he's made plenty of moves to make their team better. The biggest problem is that they're in the AFC West , a division occupied by three teams that have what it takes to make the playoffs. How do their tight ends stack against one another?

Brock Bowers

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brock Bowers is easily the best tight end in his division, and it isn't even close. Despite him taking a step back in 2025, he still has the brightest future among any of the other tight ends in the AFC West. He was dealing with an injury for the majority of last season. An offseason of rest should get him where he needs to be for 2026.

Kubiak is sure to get him the ball, which means his production will look similar to how it did in his rookie season. He has the strength, speed, and sure-fire hands to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, much less his own division.

Oronde Gadsden

May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) looks to make a catch during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers signed David Njoku, I think it's clear Oronde Gadsden is their tight end of the future. He had an impressive rookie season, establishing a connection with Justin Herbert on the field and quickly becoming one of his favorite targets.

His speed makes him a legitimate threat in open space, and he also knows how to block well. The pressure is on for Gadsden in his second year, as the Chargers aren't strangers to having a player disappoint in their sophomore stint. I'm looking at you, Ladd McConkey.

Travis Kelce

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sideline during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The only reason Travis Kelce is third is out of respect for the player he once was. The future Hall of Famer's production has fallen off a cliff, but he still has his connection with Patrick Mahomes. He's still able to find soft spots in the defense, but isn't able to capitalize on them as much.

The best-case scenario for Kelce in 2026 is that he's a good security blanket for his quarterback, and he can improve his pass-catching skills in the red zone.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Evan Engram isn't even that bad of a tight end, but mix in a complicated injury history and low usage rate, and it's clear he's in last place. He's only caught one touchdown each in the past two seasons, and he simply doesn't give the Denver Broncos the boost they need in their tight end room.

He's good at moving the chains, but doesn't do anything that any of the other tight ends on this list couldn't.