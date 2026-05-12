Ranking AFC West's Tight Ends — Where Raiders Stand
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The Las Vegas Raiders are doing everything in their power to turn their franchise around and get back to being relevant. They've been stuck in mediocrity for the better part of a decade, and now there's finally light at the end of the tunnel.
Klint Kubiak has been a busy man this offseason, as he's made plenty of moves to make their team better. The biggest problem is that they're in the AFC West, a division occupied by three teams that have what it takes to make the playoffs. How do their tight ends stack against one another?
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers is easily the best tight end in his division, and it isn't even close. Despite him taking a step back in 2025, he still has the brightest future among any of the other tight ends in the AFC West. He was dealing with an injury for the majority of last season. An offseason of rest should get him where he needs to be for 2026.
Kubiak is sure to get him the ball, which means his production will look similar to how it did in his rookie season. He has the strength, speed, and sure-fire hands to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, much less his own division.
Oronde Gadsden
Even though the Los Angeles Chargers signed David Njoku, I think it's clear Oronde Gadsden is their tight end of the future. He had an impressive rookie season, establishing a connection with Justin Herbert on the field and quickly becoming one of his favorite targets.
His speed makes him a legitimate threat in open space, and he also knows how to block well. The pressure is on for Gadsden in his second year, as the Chargers aren't strangers to having a player disappoint in their sophomore stint. I'm looking at you, Ladd McConkey.
Travis Kelce
The only reason Travis Kelce is third is out of respect for the player he once was. The future Hall of Famer's production has fallen off a cliff, but he still has his connection with Patrick Mahomes. He's still able to find soft spots in the defense, but isn't able to capitalize on them as much.
The best-case scenario for Kelce in 2026 is that he's a good security blanket for his quarterback, and he can improve his pass-catching skills in the red zone.
Evan Engram isn't even that bad of a tight end, but mix in a complicated injury history and low usage rate, and it's clear he's in last place. He's only caught one touchdown each in the past two seasons, and he simply doesn't give the Denver Broncos the boost they need in their tight end room.
He's good at moving the chains, but doesn't do anything that any of the other tight ends on this list couldn't.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.