Finding Tyree Wilson's Place in the Raiders' Future

The Las Vegas Raiders roster will look a lot different in 2026. However, something that has persisted across coaching changes is their figuring out what to do with Tyree Wilson. Drafted in 2023 with the seventh overall pick by Josh McDaniels, Wilson has seen three new faces as his head coach during his time in the Silver and Black.

Klint Kubiak is the newest face to step up to the plate, and his free agency decisions may have tipped his hand on what he intends to do with Wilson moving forward. How does he fit into this team's future as they gear up for what should be a competitive season in the next two years?

Time Running Out

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To be frank with you, I don't think he fits in their future. That must be what Kubiak was thinking when he gave Kwity Paye a three-year contract extension. That decision puts Wilson as the projected third-string weakside linebacker.

Kubiak can move him over to right edge-rusher, as outside of Thomas Booker IV, they don't have any. However, that wouldn't even guarantee him a starting spot. It seems like no matter how teams align him on the defensive line, he's bound to be a backup.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The hope that he could grow into Maxx Crosby's equal or successor is gone. He's entering the last year of his rookie contract, with a club option available to keep him on the team for another season valued at $14 million.

I don't think a player who's yet to crack five sacks in a season is worth that amount. What makes it even more frustrating is that Wilson has had the luxury of playing alongside Crosby for the enterity of his career. Nobody's going to double-team him when Crosby's lined up on the other side, so he's failing to produce when he has the leg up against opposing offensive linemen.

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) speaks to the media during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

2026 is Wilson's last chance to show Las Vegas he still has room to grow. He ended the 2025 season admirably against the Kansas City Chiefs, but I don't know if John Spytek and Kubiak put much stock in a Week 18 performance against a team with all the incentive to lose.

This is one of the best supporting casts on defense the Raiders have had in Wilson's time as a Raider, so if there's any time for him to break out, next season would be the most optimal for him and the Raiders.