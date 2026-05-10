Why Raiders' Defense Will Decide 2026 Ceiling

Over the last few years, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense just could not get going or click. They have shown flashes from time to time, but overall, it has been a defense that has struggled across the board on that side of the ball.

That is a major reason the Raiders overhauled their defense this offseason, both on the coaching staff and among the players. That is something they needed to do, and if they want to get things going, it will start with the defense.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When you are a team in the NFL with a good defense, it makes the job of the offense easier. They know they have a defense that could step up and give them a great chance to win the game, or even get them the ball back when they need it the most. A defense could be the difference between having an okay season and a good one. We have seen some good offenses have a great season, but the defense did not do its part, and it cost them games.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders Defense Has To Set the Tone

For the Silver and Black, they have a new defensive coordinator in Rob Leonard, who is very familiar with some of the players on this defense. He is one of the top up-and-coming defensive coordinators in the NFL. He will get to show what he can do with this Raiders defense. They are giving him a good group to work with. To start it off, he has the best defensive player in the NFL in Maxx Crosby. Crosby gives Leonard a lot of credit for helping him become the player he is now.

Leonard also got a good group of free agent linebackers in the middle of his defense, causing chaos. One of them will be a good leader, making sure the defense is in order on each play. The defense also drafted some young, talented players who will have a role in the secondary. That was a struggle for the defense last season.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek and Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Connectivity Has To Be There

Overall, the Raiders' defense next season has to be a unit that plays together. Helping each other out in any way they can. The defensive line has to get to the quarterback. The linebackers have to command the middle of the defense, and the secondary has to have good coverage.