4 Raiders Who Could Set Off Their Own Fireworks in 2026

HENDERSON, Nev.—As our nation pauses today to celebrate our 250th birthday, we look forward to the start of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Training Camp, and we dig deep into four players who could set off fireworks around the world of professional football with stellar campaigns this season.

Let the Fireworks Begin

Fireworks, the star of the show. Wooster Fireworks 11 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every player on the roster is here because their gifts and talents warrant it. But here are four players who could burst onto the scene, fueling optimism and excitement within the Raider Nation, and subsequently delivering a clear sign to the rest of the NFL that the Silver and Black are clearly back on track.

No. 1: CB Jermod McCoy

Sep 8, 2025; BLANK, BLANK, USA; Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy looks on during media day. Mandatory Credit: Tennessee Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I often say that, outside of first-round picks (minus quarterbacks), I have no expectations for rookies. That isn’t a theory I concocted; I got that from years of covering this league and the men with proven track records as winners. That is how the league feels.

McCoy was widely considered one of the elite talents in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the best-in-class teams had him as their top cornerback. Many thought that had he not been swarmed with concerns about his knee, he might have maintained elite status as a “Dude” in a draft that didn’t have a single player who carried the moniker.

So when GM John Spytek traded up to pick number 101 overall (fourth round) to select him, they possibly took the steal of the draft.

While Spytek performed his “Spyteking” magic, he put the Raiders in a position where, if McCoy worked out, he stole him, and if he didn’t, he essentially cost the team nothing in the risk/reward analysis.

Superstar Spytek associate Brandan Yeargan said it best after his boss made the bold move: “I have a lot of confidence in the player, and our medical staff is outstanding here. Alex Guerrero, Chris Cortez, our doctors, we'll have a great plan in place for him, and, like you said, he's a high-quality person and football character makeup too."

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

If McCoy is healthy, and all signs point to him being so at this point, that first-round talent could literally splash back into the faces of 31 other GMs who failed to have the courage of Spytek and not only have landed the Raiders the best QB of the last four years in Fernando Mendoza, but perhaps the league's only dude from the same draft.

Should McCoy launch in 2026, it could be brighter than any fireworks surrounding the glorious Statue of Liberty tonight.

The Raiders know what they have in the young star; they are protecting him, knowing that showing out in September is what matters.

Klint Kubiak said after the mandatory minicamp of McCoy, “Absolutely, and he's done a great job, and we're asking him to spend a lot of time with AG [Alex Guerrero] just to get him ready, so that when we put him out there come training camp, we have 100% confidence in him and him the same way. But really excited about seeing him practice come training camp."

Kubiak, while not one given to hyperbole, made it even clearer about his expectations for the talented rookie: “I expect him to practice. I expect him to be on the field, and it's going to be a moving target with him. But we drafted him for a reason, drafted him to play, so I expect him to compete in camp and get plenty of reps.”

No. 2: DT Jonah Laulu

While one of the most humble people you will ever meet, the emerging young man has the opportunity to go from reliable player to superstar. Entering year three and already being called a reliable player is a compliment; the sky is the limit for this youngster.

He has an incredible attitude and a strong work ethic. He consistently gets better every week, doesn’t repeat mistakes, and is a presence in the locker room in which respect is earned. Laulu is not verbose; he doesn’t have to be, and the Raiders have plenty of those guys. More important than being verbose is respected. Laulu has earned it, and if he takes that next step, stardom is on the horizon.

No. 3: OG Caleb Rogers

When the Raiders picked him in the 2025 NFL Draft, other teams were angry. I heard from two of them, who both essentially told me how great the pick was.

He suffered a career setback due to the dysfunction and the epic collapse of 2025 (for which Spytek deserves zero blame), and despite that, the buzz around the building about this young man is loud.

He isn’t a pretend tough guy; he is. Rogers has a football IQ that is off the charts. One of his teammates laughingly told me, “He listens to Rico (Rick Dennison) and hangs on every word. Some guys want to be great, he is committed to doing the work to get there.”

I can tell you that had the team’s complete dysfunction not occurred, I firmly believe he would already be the established starter.

Despite entering only his sophomore campaign, I predict he will start games this year and could even earn the opening start.

Caleb Rogers | Darrell Craig Harris

Listen to the words of his coach, not one given to false bravado or even wild speculation. Kubiak made his thoughts clear when I asked him about Rogers.

“When a guy is one of the first guys in the building every day, you know it's important to him. That doesn't guarantee you anything, but I see Caleb [Rogers], I see Maxx [Crosby], I see a lot of guys on our roster that are up before the coaching staff looking at their script, having a plan for the day, and he's one of those guys.”

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Caleb Rogers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Despite all he has been through, when Klint Kubiak puts your name in the same sentence as superstar and unicorn Maxx Crosby, that is all you need to know, and a message to everyone else trying to play guard on this team.

No. 4: LB Cody Lindenberg

It is important to remember that Lindenberg was a seventh-round pick last year. Sixth- and seventh-round picks are considered successful if they make the practice squad. He made the roster.

Similar to former Raider Robert Spillane, he comes from the tutelage of P.J. Fleck, who leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and Lindenberg absolutely flourished this offseason. Like Fleck, he is flashing early. He may still be one year away, but based on his current trajectory, the young man has put enough on the practice field that people now know playing in the NFL is not a dream; it is tangible. He can do it.

The man I once heard described as “a sponge” digests information, has found his voice, and is comfortable putting guys in position. He has superb vision, a great work ethic, and a no-prisoners approach to the game.

CODY LINDENBERG | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

He plays with no regard for his body and would rather run through a wall than around it. To play at a level commensurate with your talent, you can’t play this game afraid.

Like a little brother, no one celebrated the addition of free agent star LBs Quay Walker and Nakobe Deane more than Lindenberg.

I gained a ton of respect for Walker, who, every time I looked up during OTAs and minicamp, was teaching Lindenberg.

Cody Lindenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That says a multitude of positive things about Walker as a leader and mentor, and Lindenberg as an egoless pursuer of greatness.

In fact, I asked Walker about that relationship I observed with the pride of the Golden Gophers, and the proven star couldn’t hide; he's also a fan.

Cody Lindenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Honestly, man, Cody [Lindenberg] is a guy who's tremendously smart, knows everything, knows what everybody's supposed to be doing, and stuff like that. It's certain things that I feel like I can help him with, as in being off the quarterback, whatever it may be, just any little thing, so any advice I can give him, I try to just give it to him, and he's like a sponge, he soak up anything I give to him, he don't feel any type of way, I don't try to be on him as much."

"I still allow him to be himself, but if I can help in any way, I just try to do that, and he always listens to me. Shoutout to Cody."

Let the Fireworks Commence

Ships from across the globe made their way into New York Harbor to participate in Operation Sail, or Opsail, as it was familiarly known, a celebration of the nation's bicentennial on July 4, 1976. A display of fireworks lights up the sky around the Statue of Liberty. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are several other players who deserved to be on the list and could've been. That is the advantage of the Spyteking now happening with this franchise.

The reality is, these four all have a chance to be special.

All four of these young men could be foundation stones in the rebuild of this storied franchise. The Raiders are using their old identity to forge the new one . All four of these men, if they live up to their talent and already proven work ethic, are not only on their way to generational wealth, but more importantly, to this group that loves the game, decades of respect from a fan base that will never forget them for restoring greatness to the Silver and Black.

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