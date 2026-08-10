5 Reserves Who Could Become Important 2026 Raiders Starters
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The Las Vegas Raiders begin preparations for their first game of the 2026 season this week against the Arizona Cardinals in the first week of the preseason. This is a grand opportunity for a roster filled with young players to showcase what they have learned to this point, and this week's game will show just how much they have grown and where they need to improve.
Las Vegas will also be getting a closer look at its depth and who could step up when asked. The Raiders' depth has improved across the board, and it is an accomplishment general manager John Spytek should pat himself on the back for. However, in a long, tiring season, as expected, these five projected backups could become important starters.
Hezekiah Masses, Cornerback
Las Vegas has established Eric Stokes and Darien Porter as their top cornerbacks heading into the regular season. However, there is a reason why the Raiders drafted two cornerbacks this spring, including fifth-round selection Hezekiah Masses, who is making an impression during training camp. Masses offers coverage versatility and ball skills, and is someone the Raiders could be comfortable throwing into the fire if necessary during the season.
Malik Benson, Wide Receiver
Malik Benson is a player I'm excited about in the wide receiver room, as the Raiders could add a new element and give the rookie a key role under head coach Klint Kubiak. The top two wide receivers are Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker, though Benson could work into the rotation throughout the season as an important player.
The rookie from Oregon has a chance to shine as a return specialist, but Benson's speed could make him an impact player if he were to become a starter in a relief effort. While he is still some time away from becoming a more complete pass-catcher, if you can catch the ball and create after the catch with speed, that will get you on the field quickly.
Decamerion Richardson, Cornerback
The cornerback room has some incredibly intriguing depth because of its youth, and the oldest outside defender is 26-year-old Richardson, who enters his third season with the franchise. Richardson has always been a dependable backup with several starts to his name and will look to provide depth this season. If Stokes or Porter were to miss time at any point, and pending Jermod McCoy's health, the Raiders should feel comfortable with Richardson as a starter.
Caleb Rogers, Guard
Jackson Powers-Johnson was once considered a top lineman in his respective draft class and a potential impact player for the Raiders. However, he has been splitting time for first-team reps with Caleb Rogers, who has had an impressive training camp so far. Rogers is a former Texas Tech standout who always possessed the skill set to be a future starter, and this push for playing time doesn't come as a surprise—if not now, he could be starting by the end of the year.
Tyler Duzansky, Long Snapper
The Raiders have had an open competition at long snapper this summer between former Los Angeles Rams snapper Tyler Ward and undrafted rookie Tyler Duzansky. As we've gotten deeper into camp, the latter has shown to be the early favorite to be Las Vegas's new long snapper, as Ward played an unfortunate role in the Rams' special teams struggles last fall.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft