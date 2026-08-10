5 Reserves Who Could Become Important 2026 Raiders Starters

The Las Vegas Raiders begin preparations for their first game of the 2026 season this week against the Arizona Cardinals in the first week of the preseason. This is a grand opportunity for a roster filled with young players to showcase what they have learned to this point, and this week's game will show just how much they have grown and where they need to improve.

Las Vegas will also be getting a closer look at its depth and who could step up when asked. The Raiders' depth has improved across the board, and it is an accomplishment general manager John Spytek should pat himself on the back for. However, in a long, tiring season, as expected, these five projected backups could become important starters.

Hezekiah Masses, Cornerback

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has established Eric Stokes and Darien Porter as their top cornerbacks heading into the regular season. However, there is a reason why the Raiders drafted two cornerbacks this spring, including fifth-round selection Hezekiah Masses, who is making an impression during training camp. Masses offers coverage versatility and ball skills, and is someone the Raiders could be comfortable throwing into the fire if necessary during the season.

Malik Benson, Wide Receiver

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Benson is a player I'm excited about in the wide receiver room, as the Raiders could add a new element and give the rookie a key role under head coach Klint Kubiak. The top two wide receivers are Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker, though Benson could work into the rotation throughout the season as an important player.

The rookie from Oregon has a chance to shine as a return specialist, but Benson's speed could make him an impact player if he were to become a starter in a relief effort. While he is still some time away from becoming a more complete pass-catcher, if you can catch the ball and create after the catch with speed, that will get you on the field quickly.

Decamerion Richardson, Cornerback

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The cornerback room has some incredibly intriguing depth because of its youth, and the oldest outside defender is 26-year-old Richardson, who enters his third season with the franchise. Richardson has always been a dependable backup with several starts to his name and will look to provide depth this season. If Stokes or Porter were to miss time at any point, and pending Jermod McCoy's health, the Raiders should feel comfortable with Richardson as a starter.

Caleb Rogers, Guard

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Powers-Johnson was once considered a top lineman in his respective draft class and a potential impact player for the Raiders. However, he has been splitting time for first-team reps with Caleb Rogers, who has had an impressive training camp so far. Rogers is a former Texas Tech standout who always possessed the skill set to be a future starter, and this push for playing time doesn't come as a surprise—if not now, he could be starting by the end of the year.

Tyler Duzansky, Long Snapper

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have had an open competition at long snapper this summer between former Los Angeles Rams snapper Tyler Ward and undrafted rookie Tyler Duzansky. As we've gotten deeper into camp, the latter has shown to be the early favorite to be Las Vegas's new long snapper, as Ward played an unfortunate role in the Rams' special teams struggles last fall.