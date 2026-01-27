A Glimpse at Davis Webb's Potential Raiders Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to overhaul more than just their roster, as they will decide on a new head coach any day now. The Raiders have had a thorough search but have yet to announce who will lead the team next season. Las Vegas' choices are starting to dwindle as the month comes to an end.

The Raiders' next head coach will be the team's fourth in as many seasons, making this offseason extremely critical for the future. As Las Vegas attempts to bounce back from years of disappointing draft picks, free agent moves, and season results, it must first hire the right coach.

One Potential Direction for the Raiders

Las Vegas has been widely rumored to be interested in Denver Broncos assistant Davis Webb. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently gave insight into what Webb's coaching staff could potentially look like in Las Vegas.

Most notably, Breer named a former head coach who the Raiders interviewed for their head coaching position as one potential option for Webb's potential coaching staff. Still, it must be remembered that Webb and the Raiders are no guarantee to agree to terms.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

““Davis Webb to me might be the most interesting name [for the Raiders]. He’s incredibly well thought of. He hasn’t coached for very long is the problem. But he played in the league recently. My understanding is he’s got a passing relationship with Tom Brady. He’s got two offensive coordinator names that I know are on this list that have tight connections to Brady," Breer said.

"One is Brian Daboll, who could wind up going to Tennessee as the coordinator or could go to Buffalo as the head coach, but Brian Daboll is one name for Davis Webb. They were together both in New York and Buffalo when Davis was a player, and the other is Kliff Kingsbury, who almost went to Vegas a couple of years ago as a coordinator, who’s tight with Brady."

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Breer explained his thoughts on Webb's head-coaching candidacy, noting that he is one of the least experienced options available. Still, many around the league believe he has high upside and would be worth the risk. All of which are things the Raiders must consider when making their decision.

“I think Davis Webb has a ton of head coach qualities. I think with Davis, what part of the logic is, do we go in early on a guy, a year early with a guy, bring in an experienced offensive coordinator who can work with the quarterback and just bet on this guy’s upside. So I think Davis Webb has a shot in Vegas under that sort of setup," Breer said.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

