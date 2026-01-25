Analyzing the Trade Viability of Raiders QB Geno Smith

Much of the Las Vegas Raiders' focus this offseason has rightfully been on finding a new head coach and quarterback. With Fernando Mendoza all but a sure bet to land in Las Vegas, all eyes are on who the Raiders will hire as their next head coach; a decision which should be coming soon.

However, with Mendoza likely coming to town, the Raiders must decide what to do with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, whom they traded a third-round pick for last offseason. The Raiders also handed Smith a hefty contract before he ever suited up for them.

Quarterback is the most critical position on the field. It is a position Las Vegas has failed to solidify for years. They are in a prime position to do so this offseason, which will likely mean parting ways with Smith. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus noted Smith's struggles this season.

"When the Raiders traded a third-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Smith last offseason, it seemed like a total steal. Now, the veteran may be shipped off again after a disastrous season," Locker said.

"Point blank, Smith played like one of the worst quarterbacks in football this season. His 58.2 PFF passing grade was the second-lowest among qualifiers, and his 3.0% big-time throw rate was the third-worst in that group. Smith was also woeful under pressure, posting a league-worst 28.8 passing grade in such situations.

"With Las Vegas holding the No. 1 overall pick — and with that selection overwhelmingly likely to be Fernando Mendoza — Smith is expected to enter 2026 as the team’s backup. However, he’d be a very expensive one in the first year of a two-year, $75 million extension. Smith’s 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he recorded an 86.1 passing grade, could warrant another chance in a desperate quarterback market."

Although it is possible, it would not be surprising if a trade for Smith does not happen. The Raiders finding another team willing to trade a player or draft capital for an aging Smith seems like a daunting task. This is especially true when considering other teams can just wait for the Raiders to cut him.

Smith's history with Pete Carroll played a significant role in the Raiders' decision to trade for him. With Carroll gone, Raiders General Manager John Spytek gave insight into where things currently stand between Smith and the team.

"Yeah, Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

