Raiders Add Familiar Face to Defensive Coaching Staff

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and head coach Klint Kubiak continued to round up the defensive coaching staff. The Raiders promoted Leonard this past week to defensive coordinator, and the Raiders started to add to his side of the ball. The Raiders have now brought in a new defensive line coach, who was the position that Leonard held with the Silver and Black. The Raiders have hired Travis Smith as their defensive line coach.

Per Raiders:

Smith joins the Silver and Black after spending one season as the defensive run game coordinator for the Tennessee Titans in 2025. Last season, Smith helped DT Jeffery Simmons earn his fourth career Pro Bowl honors after leading all NFL interior defensive linemen in solo tackles (39), tackles for loss (17), sacks (11), sack yards (79.0), quarterback pressures (60), pressure rate (14.5) and forced fumbles (3).

Jun 12, 2018; Alameda, CA, USA: Oakland Raiders defensive quality control coach Travis Smith during minicamp at the Raiders headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith joined the Titans after spending three years (2022-24) as the defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears. In 2024, Chicago ranked 16th in sacks (40) with 16 players registering at least one sack. In 2023, the Bears led the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed (1,468 yards), fifth in yards per carry (3.78) and second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed (8).

Prior to joining the Bears, Smith spent 10 seasons (2012-21) with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, serving in a number of roles, from assistant defensive line (2020-21), defensive quality control (2018-19, 2015-16), outside linebackers (2017), and defensive assistant (2012-14).

In 2021, Smith tutored defensive end Maxx Crosby who earned his first career Pro Bowl honors after posting a then-career-high 56 tackles, eight sacks, 30 quarterback hits and seven passes defensed. Yannick Ngakoue added a team-high 10 sacks. In 2019, Smith aided in the development of rookie defensive ends in Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

Crosby led all Raiders with 10 sacks, as he became just the fourth rookie since at least 2000 to record 10-plus sacks and four forced fumbles. Ferrell added 4.5 sacks, tied for the eighth-most by a rookie in Raiders history. The Raiders rookie defensive ends combined for 14.5 sacks on the year, the most among all rookie draft classes in the NFL.

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2017, with Smith leading Oakland’s outside linebackers, Khalil Mack led the defense with 10.5 sacks and added a career-high 78 tackles. Mack earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Throughout the 2016 season, Smith worked closely with the defensive line, coaching third-year All-Pro Mack to his second consecutive Pro Bowl and first Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Mack’s eight-game sack streak during the regular season tied an NFL record, and he came away with a strip sack in three consecutive games during that stretch.

In 2015, Smith contributed to a Raiders defense that featured two Pro Bowlers in veteran safety Charles Woodson and second-year linebacker Mack. Smith worked with Mack as he developed into an elite defender, totaling 15 sacks to rank second in the league, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

