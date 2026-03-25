Raiders Add Final Piece to Klint Kubiak's Coaching Staff

In Klint Kubiak, the Las Vegas Raiders found the first-time head coach with proven offensive playcalling ability in today's National Football League that they were looking for. Las Vegas' front office has been adamant about its plans to give Kubiak what he needed to be successful.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most, if not all, front offices say they want to equip their coaching staff with the tools they need to succeed, but that is not always the case. It certainly has not always been the case for the Raiders in recent years. This offseason, Las Vegas has taken several tangible steps to improve.

The arrival of Kubiak has already improved Las Vegas ' coaching staff from what it was in the past three seasons. Between Kubiak's proven playcalling abilities and the Raiders' combined record of 15-36 over the past three seasons, largely because of poor coaching.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In the immediate, the past three seasons' worth of Raiders head coaches have set the bar low for Kubiak. Additionally, he has already been given arguably the best roster the Raiders have had in the past three seasons, and they still have 10 draft picks coming.

Las Vegas' front office improved the roster and the coaching staff across the board. Kubiak, Andrew Janocko, and the rest of the Raiders' offensive coaching staff will improve the growing Raiders' offense. It was recently announced that the coaching staff has made another addition.

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan reacts on the sidelines against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. New England won 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Raiders are all but guaranteed to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. In addition to a significantly improved roster, Mendoza will address the Raiders' quarterback issues on the field. They have brought in more help for Mendoza off the field.

League insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Raiders have hired Mike Sullivan as their quarterbacks coach under Kubiak. Sullivan is a two-time Super Bowl champion and has worked with multiple notable quarterbacks and teams around the National Football League.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Raiders are hiring a QB coach after all. Mike Sullivan has been tabbed to work with presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, sources tell The Insiders," Garafolo said.



"It’ll be Sullivan’s fifth stint as a QB coach — two with the New York Giants, one each with the [Pittsburgh Steelers] and the [Denver] Broncos."

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) talks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Raiders' single most pressing issue over the past few seasons has been the quarterback position. Several factors aside from the quarterbacks they have started recently have played into those struggles, but poor play from those quarterbacks has been the main issue.

Mendoza will have his growing pains, no doubt. The same can be said about Kubiak and the Raiders, as a whole in 2026. However, with the new additions the Raiders have made, and will make, such as Sullivan, it is hard to deny the progress Las Vegas has made in a short amount of time.