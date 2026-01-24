Raiders Add a New Candidate to Their Coaching Search

The Las Vegas Raiders are certainly taking their time selecting their next head coach. While there is likely a reason the Raiders have not hired a head coach yet, Las Vegas at least has the opportunity to vet as many qualified coaches as possible, which should lead to a solid decision.

Raiders' Long List Grows

The Raiders have reportedly interviewed a double-digit number of candidates for their head coaching position, but have yet to decide, or maybe, yet to announce, who their next head coach will be. While they wait to decide or announce their decision, Las Vegas continues to interview candidates.

After recently adding former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel to their search, the Raiders have added another respected former head coach to the mix.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic explained how Tom Brady's presence has again impacted the Raiders ' coaching search. The Raiders added former New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll for their vacant head coaching position. Daboll and Brady have ties that go back many years.

Brian Daboll interviewed for the Raiders’ head coaching vacancy, per source. He is up for the Bills HC job, too, while the Titans and Eagles have also shown strong interest in hiring him to fill their offensive coordinator openings. Daboll is familiar with Tom Brady from his years in New England," Russini said.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently explained where the Raiders' coaching staff currently stands after Pete Carroll's firing. Spytek also noted that he would prefer to allow the Raiders' next head coach to build out their own staff. This likely means most of Carroll's staff will be gone soon.

“We just didn't perform well enough. We didn't play well enough. We didn't do the right things consistent enough to win games. You are what you are. We're 3-14, and we've got a lot of work to do. The other part about the assistant coaches, they're all currently under contract. I met with them, and we talked through the next steps, but they're all currently under contract right now," Spytek said.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind."

