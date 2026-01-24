A Critical Update Regarding Raiders' HC Search

Despite numerous interviews and requested interviews with coaching candidates, the Las Vegas Raiders continue searching for their next head coach. Las Vegas' search keeps moving along, even as coaching dominoes around the league continue to fall. The Raiders' search has now taken a turn.

Newest Turn in Raiders' Coaching Search

The Raiders were assumed to have missed out on former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel. As always, things can change quickly in the National Football League. Las Vegas has search has focused mainly on rising coordinators around the league. McDaniel is an outlier.

Las Vegas ' hope to potentially land McDaniel may nearly be over, but it is not over yet. Additional information has come out regarding McDaniel's, and possibly the Raiders' future. In actuality, McDaniel will impact the Raiders whether he joins them or joins the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Raiders still have a shot at McDaniel, and that nothing has officially been set in stone yet for the respected coach.

"Update: Mike McDaniel pulled out of his scheduled meeting down in Florida with the Bills yesterday, I’m told, and the two sides never met. McDaniel remains in contention for the Raiders’ head coaching job, but if he takes an OC position, it’s still expected to be with the Chargers," Russini said.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are looking to bring in quality coaches and players. McDaniel is that. He has years of experience as a head coach in a city similar to Las Vegas in some ways. He has been a part of a sometimes-dysfunctional franchise like the Raiders and held up his end of the bargain relatively well.

Whether or not McDaniel is a fit for the Raiders does not seem to be much of a question. He would essentially have a blank slate, which would likely mean he has a decent amount of say in building the team's roster. He would also get to help mold presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders' most significant hurdle for McDaniel's services will be the Chargers, who were already widely reported to have hired McDaniel as their next offensive coordinator. Los Angeles has a much more stable situation, and Justin Herbert has already proven himself, while Mendoza has not.

It is fair to assume McDaniel will, in fact, become the Chargers' next offensive coordinator. However, the Raiders have a legitimate pitch to McDaniel, should they decide he is the man for the job. Las Vegas has its hurdles, but the Raiders' job has much higher potential upside than the Chargers'

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_I ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.