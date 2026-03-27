Raiders' Addition of Connor Heyward Will Help Fix a Nagging Issue

The Las Vegas Raiders added some of the best players available in free agency. Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye, and others are all notable signings that infused the Raiders' roster with much-needed talent. Yet, one of their quieter signings will prove vital as well.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have finished two of the last three seasons last in the league in rushing yards. The third of those seasons, Las Vegas finished with with the third-fewest rushing yards of any team in the league. Even with Ashton Jeanty, running the ball has been tough for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has improved its offensive line, which undoubtedly was the most significant reason they have struggled to run the ball. However, not having a fullback has played a role too. A bad offensive line with no lead blocker is what led to Jeanty getting hit behind the line so much in 2025.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not having a fullback has negatively affected Jeanty, Zamir White, and every other Raiders' running back since Josh Jacobs' departure. White became the first Raiders' running back in franchise history to rush for 100 yards or more twice in their first four starts. He did so largely with a fullback.

Improving the Raiders' offensive line and also giving Jeanty a running back will only open things up even more for the talented back. Las Vegas' decision to add Connor Heyward will greatly impact Jeanty, who needs better blocking than what he had during his productive rookie season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Few offenses in the National Football League used a fullback, or a lead blocker more than Klint Kubiak's offense in Seattle. Kubiak has shown the ability to use such a player in various ways that will help the Raiders in multiple ways that they desperately need. He is what the Raiders have missed.

Heyward will help both the Raiders on the ground and through the air. Not only will Heyward help open lanes up for Jeanty. He also has the ability to catch the ball, adding another wrinkle to Kubiak's offense, which already has the potential to have many of them.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Las Vegas may have signed more notable players, but Heyward will quietly be one of the better moves the Raiders have made this offseason. Heyward will give Kubiak a tool he has shown is important to him, his scheme and his playcalling.

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained why even the roster additions that may be overlooked are important to the overall plan of rebuilding their roster.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do," Spytek said.

"He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."