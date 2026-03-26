The Biggest Question Facing the Raiders After Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders must be commended for the offseason they have had so far. Raiders general manager John Spytek and the rest of the front office have orchestrated a strong start to their offseason plans of revamping their roster as much as reasonably possible in one offseason.

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Raiders' Roster Fixes

Las Vegas added to their group of linebackers in a significant way. The additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker solidify what is otherwise a shaky group of linebackers for the Raiders. Still, the position group is much better than it was just a few months ago, as Dean and Walker will work well together.

The Raiders also solidified the interior of their offensive line with the signing of Tyler Linderbaum, which cermented Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard. Those two moves eliminated two of the Raiders' top issues during the 2025 season. Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze will be back.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Raiders expect Caleb Rogers and Spencer Burford to take care of the guard position opposite Powers-Johnson, and Jalen Nailor was signed to add talent and experience to an unproven group of wide receivers. Las Vegas is set at tight end and running back, and Fernando Mendoza is on the way.

Las Vegas' offense has been quickly retooled, and the NFL Draft has yet to happen. Klint Kubiak and the Raiders have a roster they could feel comfortable starting the season with. This will especially be true after the draft. However, even after all of the solid offseason moves, the Raiders need more.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have had the best offseason of any team in the league so far. Still, the roster had so many holes entering the offseason that it will take more than a hot start to free agency for the Raiders to turn things around. Questions still remain for the Raiders, even after a strong start.

Las Vegas' moves showed how important experience is. The Raiders used free agency to add experience at linebacker, center, and offensive guard. Experience goes a long way in general, but especially in those positions. Las Vegas now must find a way to add talent at other positions.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Raiders are likely done making many more big signings this offseason. However, they do not need splash signings. Las Vegas needs affordable, calculated signings at positions such as cornerback, safety, and offensive line. Las Vegas severely lacks depth at those positions.

The Raiders re-signed Eric Stokes, which was a wise decision. They traded for Taron Johnson, and Darien Porter is gradually developing. The Raiders need more talent and depth for that position group. It is arguably their top need after a strong start to free agency.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders also need depth at safety and the offensive line. It may take several seasons to fully rebuild the offensive line's starting and reserve players, but now is the time to start doing so. Whether through the draft, or free agency, the Raiders must address those three positions.