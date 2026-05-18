3 Reasons Raiders' Jeanty Set Up for Success in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders put the cart in front of the horse in last year's draft, selecting Boise State running back with the No. 6 overall pick, despite having a subpar offensive line.

It showed, as Jeanty rushed for 975 yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries (3.7 yards per attempt). Additionally, the 22-year-old running back averaged 1.26 yards before contact, which was the worst among all running backs in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tiffany Blackmon interviews Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This did not accurately depict Jeanty's talent and ability as a player, but rather a clear indicator of how poor the offensive line was. Jeanty's 2.4 yards after contact was a byproduct of being hit behind the line of scrimmage, but that metric also shows how elite he can be if he gets through the second level of the defense.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, here are some reasons why we should expect Jeanty to take a major leap in his sophomore season in 2026.

Upgraded Offensive Line

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office acknowledged that it was the most obvious need, with Fernando Mendoza entering the fray. The Raiders made Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid center in league history, signing him to a three-year, $81 million contract, which included $60 million guaranteed.

Additionally, last year's draft picks along the offensive line - guard Caleb Rogers and tackle Charles Grant - have opportunities to compete for starting positions. 2026 third-round pick Trey Zuhn III is also viewed as a potential starter next season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) holds a banana on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Those three players alone should enhance the Raiders' run-blocking effectiveness, and Jeanty just needs a serviceable offensive line to gash defenses consistently on the ground.

Elite Offensive-Minded Head Coach

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Klint Kubiak's lone season as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, the Seahawks had one of the best offenses, with Sam Darnold, a journeyman throughout his career, as the starting quarterback. Seattle's defense was elite, but winning a Super Bowl with a Darnold-led offense was something no one imagined was possible.

Kubiak's offensive system is running back-friendly because he dials up multiple plays in 12- or 13-personnel, which can elevate the offensive line's ability to create rushing lanes. With an offensive mind like Kubiak, Jeanty could produce elite numbers.

Improved Quarterback Play

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

An entire offensive operation can be derailed by inept quarterback play, which is an extension of the offensive play-caller. Last season, Geno Smith recorded 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 15 starts.

As limited as Kirk Cousins is - he will be 38 years old before the start of the season - he is a perfect fit in Kubiak's offense. Cousins will not light up the stat sheet, but he will keep the offense on schedule and at least have it set up for success pre-snap. Additionally, if and when Mendoza takes over as the starter, the Raiders' offense could look even more polished and crisp, as the rookie signal caller can unlock another element with his underrated mobility and arm talent.