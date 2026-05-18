3 Reasons Raiders' Jeanty Set Up for Success in 2026
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The Las Vegas Raiders put the cart in front of the horse in last year's draft, selecting Boise State running back with the No. 6 overall pick, despite having a subpar offensive line.
It showed, as Jeanty rushed for 975 yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries (3.7 yards per attempt). Additionally, the 22-year-old running back averaged 1.26 yards before contact, which was the worst among all running backs in the NFL.
This did not accurately depict Jeanty's talent and ability as a player, but rather a clear indicator of how poor the offensive line was. Jeanty's 2.4 yards after contact was a byproduct of being hit behind the line of scrimmage, but that metric also shows how elite he can be if he gets through the second level of the defense.
Nevertheless, here are some reasons why we should expect Jeanty to take a major leap in his sophomore season in 2026.
Upgraded Offensive Line
Las Vegas' front office acknowledged that it was the most obvious need, with Fernando Mendoza entering the fray. The Raiders made Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid center in league history, signing him to a three-year, $81 million contract, which included $60 million guaranteed.
Additionally, last year's draft picks along the offensive line - guard Caleb Rogers and tackle Charles Grant - have opportunities to compete for starting positions. 2026 third-round pick Trey Zuhn III is also viewed as a potential starter next season.
Those three players alone should enhance the Raiders' run-blocking effectiveness, and Jeanty just needs a serviceable offensive line to gash defenses consistently on the ground.
Elite Offensive-Minded Head Coach
In Klint Kubiak's lone season as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, the Seahawks had one of the best offenses, with Sam Darnold, a journeyman throughout his career, as the starting quarterback. Seattle's defense was elite, but winning a Super Bowl with a Darnold-led offense was something no one imagined was possible.
Kubiak's offensive system is running back-friendly because he dials up multiple plays in 12- or 13-personnel, which can elevate the offensive line's ability to create rushing lanes. With an offensive mind like Kubiak, Jeanty could produce elite numbers.
Improved Quarterback Play
An entire offensive operation can be derailed by inept quarterback play, which is an extension of the offensive play-caller. Last season, Geno Smith recorded 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 15 starts.
As limited as Kirk Cousins is - he will be 38 years old before the start of the season - he is a perfect fit in Kubiak's offense. Cousins will not light up the stat sheet, but he will keep the offense on schedule and at least have it set up for success pre-snap. Additionally, if and when Mendoza takes over as the starter, the Raiders' offense could look even more polished and crisp, as the rookie signal caller can unlock another element with his underrated mobility and arm talent.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.