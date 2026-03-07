3 Observations from the Raiders' Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders traded star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft and another first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. It was the move heard around the NFL, that officially, or unofficially, kicked off the offseason.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders' relationship with Crosby soured after Las Vegas' front office informed Crosby he would not play for the final two games of the regular season. Crosby reportedly felt he was healthy enough to play and did not like the decision. It was the beginning of the end of Crosby in Sin City.

Las Vegas' front office made it clear they would listen to offers on Crosby, after Crobsy's wishes were reportedly made public, by people other than Crosby. After weeks of rumors, the Raiders pulled off the trade. Below are three of the many observations from Las Vegas' move.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby Wins

Crosby took care of the Raiders, and the Raiders' front office took care of Crosby. Las Vegas traded Crosby to an organization that had all the things they never did during Crosby's time with the Raiders. The star defensive end is going to one of the best organizations and teams in the league.

The supporting cast Crosby has on defense should only elevate his play even more, which is hard to imagine. Crosby is also likely due for a massive payday before he even suits up in Baltimore. Crosby is another step closer to reaching the historical level he has already been on pace to hit.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The trade to Baltimore moves Crosby one step closer to the Hall of Fame.

Money Saved

The Raiders traded Crosby, got two first-round picks in return, and saved almost $31 million in cap space this offseason!

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Spytek Means Business

Raiders general manager John Spytek spent most of his first season at the helm hamstrung by the moves made by prior regimes before his arrival. This will remain the case to some extent until the Raiders' rebuild is complete. However, in just one offseason, Spytek gave himself breathing room.

Las Vegas' offseason is about both the NFL Draft and free agency. Additional first-round picks and additional cap space only add to the wealth of resources Las Vegas already had this offseason. Trading Crosby shows that Spytek is willing to do whatever it takes to improve the roster.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Every general manager wants to put their stamp on the organization they work for, especially a first-time general manager like Spytek. He has now given the Raiders even more of a chance of rebuilding quickly, and leaving his specific mark on the Raiders' storied history.

Earlier this offseason, Spytek explained that draft picks and free agency are both taken into account when building a roster. By trading Crosby, the Raiders added both more picks and more money.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, that's kind of the chess match of all of it, like the team building part of it. So, we're working through that right now, and we'll figure that out,” Spytek said.

“But I mean, you can pass in free agency thinking you're going to get one in the draft and then leave a massive hole on your roster too. So, we'll come up with a strategy and attack it the best we can."