Why the Raiders Shouldn’t Consider Tyreek Hill Signing

The Miami Dolphins have released star veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill, after he had signed his huge contract to join the team in 2022. Hill is now potentially on his way to a third team in his career, after he ended last season with a severe knee injury.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that has a huge need at wide receiver. Brock Bowers is their best pass-catcher, but they lack a wide receiver who can run alongside him and take some of that pressure off. Why shouldn't they be looking Hill's way?

The Wrong Star To Chase After

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The most glaring reason why this signing would make no sense is that both parties are not on the same page. Hill is 31 years old, and he's a receiver who relies on his speed. That aspect of his game may never come back to him due to his injury, which means he's looking for a team that could win a Super Bowl next season.

As much as I love to harp on the Raiders' potential under Klint Kubiak , not even I can see a path to them winning the Super Bowl in 2026. Ideally, it could be like the Washington Commanders in Jayden Daniels's rookie season, but they didn't even make it past the NFC Championship Game. I don't think Hill would be willing to be with a team that needs at least a couple of offseasons of incredible signings to get into Super Bowl form.

Jul 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, MI, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Secondly, is Hill the kind of receiver that Fernando Mendoza needs in his rookie season? This aligns with my first point, but Hill is still a star in the NFL, and thus would likely like to receive a target share similar to one.

However, it would be more beneficial for the Raiders' future if Mendoza forms a connection with the receivers he'll be throwing to for the foreseeable future. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. will play the majority of their rookie contract with Mendoza as their signal caller, and the Raiders would rather them form a connection sooner rather than later.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (16) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are benefits to having Hill on the Raiders roster, but I don't think they outweigh the cons of signing him. The Raiders have plenty of cap space, but that also means they can't use it frivolously. Hill isn't the star they should be chasing after this offseason. They need someone younger, and whose skillset isn't at the point where it's already deteriorating.

