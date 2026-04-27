Projecting the Raiders' Depth Chart After the Draft by Position
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On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders have manufactured an impressive offseason that has rapidly increased the talent that is their roster.
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Las Vegas fielded one of the worst rosters in the National Football League for much of the past few seasons. They entered the offseason fresh off a 3-14 campaign with more resources than most teams in the league. Those resources allowed Las Vegas to begin thoroughly rebuilding its roster.
The Raiders has taken a multifaceted approach towards fixing their roster as much as possible in one offseason. Their rebuild will take time to complete, but they have taken the next step this offseason. Vice President of Player Personnel Brandon Hunt provided insight into the Raiders' process.
"I think we had an awesome process. Spy [John Spytek] laid out the vision for us. And the cool thing is, he pretty much lets us cook and do our job,” Hunt said after the final day of the draft.
“I feel like today we won. Now it all starts on Thursday with rookie minicamp we're going to get a chance to see but I think we put, like we said before, we got competition in every room. We're really excited to see these guys get with the vets and see where we at. But today, we feel like we did an outstanding job."
Las Vegas has added a player to every position group on the roster. Those players are either starters, or depth pieces, both of which the Raiders desperately needed. This was a quality draft haul for the Raiders, who now have a much better idea of who will play where this season.
Still, with a brand-new coaching staff that includes three new coordinators, some parts of the depth chart are likely still being figured out and could change again during the offseason. This is a testament to how well the Raiders did in the draft.
Thanks to the draft, the Raiders' depth chart is significantly improved compared to where it was at this time last offseason, or even at the end of the 2025 season. Las Vegas has had a solid offseason in free agency and, most recently, the draft. They have undoubtedly improved.
Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan explained the Raiders' goal of adding quality talent across the board and not focusing on only a few areas of the roster.
“We really wanted to add competition at every level. Super excited about the guys we added today, the undrafted free agents that will compete too, and then the guys we have coming back," Yeargan said.
"So, really the intention was to add some competition and add speed in those rooms and add a level of toughness and special teams value."
Raiders Depth Chart: Offense
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O'Connell
Fullback: Connor Heyward
Running Back: Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington, Dylan Laube
Wide Receiver: Tre Tucker, Shedrick Jackson, Malik Benson
Wide Receiver: Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton
Wide Receiver: Jalen Nailor, Dareke Young, Phillip Dorsett
Left Tackle: Kolton Miller. Charles Grant
Left Guard: Caleb Rogers, Spencer Burford
Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam
Right Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Trey Zuhn III, Atonio Mafi
Right Tackle: DJ Glaze, Dalton Wagner
Tight End: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas
Raiders Depth Chart: Defense
Corner: Eric Stokes, Jermod McCoy
Corner: Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Hezekiah Masses
Free Safety: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Treydan Stukes
Strong Safety: Jeremy Chinn, Dalton Johnson
Nickelback: Taron Johnson, Treydan Stukes
Defensive End: Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce
Defensive End: Kwity Paye, Charles Snowden, Keyron Crawford
Nose Tackle: Adam Butler, JJ Pegues
Defensive Tackle: Jonah Laulu, Brandon Cleveland
Middle Linebacker: Nakobe Dean, Cody Lindenberg
Will Linebacker: Quay Walker, Tommy Eichenberg
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant