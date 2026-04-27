Projecting the Raiders' Depth Chart After the Draft by Position

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders have manufactured an impressive offseason that has rapidly increased the talent that is their roster.

New Look Raiders

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas fielded one of the worst rosters in the National Football League for much of the past few seasons. They entered the offseason fresh off a 3-14 campaign with more resources than most teams in the league. Those resources allowed Las Vegas to begin thoroughly rebuilding its roster.

The Raiders has taken a multifaceted approach towards fixing their roster as much as possible in one offseason. Their rebuild will take time to complete, but they have taken the next step this offseason. Vice President of Player Personnel Brandon Hunt provided insight into the Raiders' process.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think we had an awesome process. Spy [John Spytek] laid out the vision for us. And the cool thing is, he pretty much lets us cook and do our job,” Hunt said after the final day of the draft.

“I feel like today we won. Now it all starts on Thursday with rookie minicamp we're going to get a chance to see but I think we put, like we said before, we got competition in every room. We're really excited to see these guys get with the vets and see where we at. But today, we feel like we did an outstanding job."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has added a player to every position group on the roster. Those players are either starters, or depth pieces, both of which the Raiders desperately needed. This was a quality draft haul for the Raiders, who now have a much better idea of who will play where this season.

Still, with a brand-new coaching staff that includes three new coordinators, some parts of the depth chart are likely still being figured out and could change again during the offseason. This is a testament to how well the Raiders did in the draft.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thanks to the draft, the Raiders' depth chart is significantly improved compared to where it was at this time last offseason, or even at the end of the 2025 season. Las Vegas has had a solid offseason in free agency and, most recently, the draft. They have undoubtedly improved.

Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan explained the Raiders' goal of adding quality talent across the board and not focusing on only a few areas of the roster.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We really wanted to add competition at every level. Super excited about the guys we added today, the undrafted free agents that will compete too, and then the guys we have coming back," Yeargan said.

"So, really the intention was to add some competition and add speed in those rooms and add a level of toughness and special teams value."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders Depth Chart: Offense

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O'Connell

Fullback: Connor Heyward

Running Back: Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington, Dylan Laube

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver: Tre Tucker, Shedrick Jackson, Malik Benson

Wide Receiver: Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton

Wide Receiver: Jalen Nailor, Dareke Young, Phillip Dorsett

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Kolton Miller. Charles Grant

Left Guard: Caleb Rogers, Spencer Burford

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Trey Zuhn III, Atonio Mafi

Right Tackle: DJ Glaze, Dalton Wagner

Tight End: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

Raiders Depth Chart: Defense

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Corner: Eric Stokes, Jermod McCoy

Corner: Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Hezekiah Masses

Free Safety: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Treydan Stukes

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Strong Safety: Jeremy Chinn, Dalton Johnson

Nickelback: Taron Johnson, Treydan Stukes

Defensive End: Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce

Defensive End: Kwity Paye, Charles Snowden, Keyron Crawford

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nose Tackle: Adam Butler, JJ Pegues

Defensive Tackle: Jonah Laulu, Brandon Cleveland

Middle Linebacker: Nakobe Dean, Cody Lindenberg

Will Linebacker: Quay Walker, Tommy Eichenberg

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) looks on during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images