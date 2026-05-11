Raiders' Commitment to 1 Area Has Been Evident This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent multiple messages this offseason.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Downfall

The Raiders' moves this offseason have confirmed that they are determined to fix up their roster beyond just the quarterback position. The addition of Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall draft pick rightfully garners most of the attention, but the Raiders made several other notable moves.

There is no shortage of reasons for Las Vegas' struggles over the past few years. However, their inability to block for their quarterback or running backs, and to rush the passer solely with their defensive line, have been two of their most significant problems. They have started the process of fixing both things.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In free agency, Las Vegas added veteran center Tyler Linderbaum, paying him a record contract for an interior offensive lineman. The Raiders also signed defensive end Kwity Paye. Then, they drafted defensive lineman Keyron Crawford and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn in the NFL Draft.

Football games are won and lost along the offensive and defensive lines. Those four additions confirmed Las Vegas is tired of losing that battle. The Raiders' rebuild will take multiple productive offseasons, but Crawford and the Raiders' 2026 draft class are ready to make an impact.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I would say, it's mainly just getting a routine, figuring out what works best for me, what time I should wake up, what time I need to be in the building. Also, just becoming disciplined with that is like the main point,” Crawford said when explaining what he looks forward to working on during his transition to the National Football League.

“And just being able to be consistent with that is the main focus. So, just being able to have my routine and be consistent with that and discipline, I feel like I'd be in the best shape as possible."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Line Help

Zuhn was one of the best offensive linemen available in this year's draft. He will now be a reserve offensive lineman for Las Vegas in the immediate term, but could quickly be thrust into action, as he can play multiple positions along the offensive line.

Zuhn recently explained how things are going for him early, as the Raiders will soon begin Offseason Team Activities. Zuhn's future with the Raiders is quietly a notable aspect of Las Vegas' 2026 draft class.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“For me, mentally, I pride myself on learning the playbook and learning all five positions,” Zuhn said.

“But, you know, just getting those reps at all different positions, because the technique is a little bit different, steps are a little bit different, just banking all those reps. So, just look forward to doing that in practice and on my own.”

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he liked about Crawford and why he drafted the talented defensive lineman. Spytek has made multiple quality additions along both the offensive and defensive line this offseason.

"Just another good football player. He's [Keyron Crawford] tough, he's rugged; we had a great visit with him when we were here. And the places I've been where you have really good pass rushers that keep hitting quarterbacks, you've got a chance. We felt like he helped us there," Spytek said after the second night of the draft.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Similarly, assistant general manager Brian Stark explained what he and the front office liked about Zuhn .

“[Trey] Zuhn's a player, he's been a good player for a couple of years. So, he's a guy that has kind of been on the radar for a couple of years and kind of added some more versatility to his game by not just playing tackle now, but showing the versatility to go to center in-game, like Spy [John Spytek] was saying,” Stark said.