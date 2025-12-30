Raiders Already Facing Key Challenge Heading into Final Game

Even with another loss in Week 17 for the Las Vegas Raiders, it felt like a major win overall for the organization. That is because the loss puts the Raiders in control of having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the Raiders lose their final game, they will be officially on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft. That is all good news for the Raiders, as the first pick will hold a lot of value going into the draft. The Raiders could get a lot out of that pick, no matter what they decide to do.

The Silver and Black will be at home for their final game of the season. They will play against their AFC West long-time rival, the Kansas City Chiefs . The Chiefs are coming into this game with nothing to play for as well but pride. The Chiefs are going to be playing a lot of backups as well because of all the injuries they have.

That is going to be something to watch for all this week. Who is going to play is something that is going to be interesting.

Raiders Disadvantage in Week 18

There is one thing that the Chiefs will have that the Raiders will not leading up to this game. That is extra rest. The Chiefs are coming off a loss in Week 17, but it came on Thursday Night Football.

That gives them the mini bye and now will roll into Las Vegas with their players fully rested and extra time to prepare them for this game. That is something that the Chiefs have done well over the years. That upper hand will go a long way in this game, where it can be more physical than usual.

This game could go either way. No one was expecting those two teams to be in the position they are at this point in the season.

Many thought the Raiders would be way better than they showed this season. And many thought that the Chiefs would be resting in this game to get ready for the playoffs, but they are not in the playoffs this season. A lot can still happen because this is a division game that no team likes to lose.

That is one thing to keep in mind when this game is being played. The rivalry does not stop, and it will show in this one in Week 18.

