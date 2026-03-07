Mendoza is Officially the Raiders' New Face of the Franchise

Maxx Crosby was the face of the Las Vegas Raiders for most of his career. This is especially true for the Raiders since their move to Las Vegas. No one player has been more synonomous with the Raiders in recenty memory than Crosby and rightfully so.

Crosby spent most of his career on bad teams and will now have an immediate and legitimate chance at the Super Bowl for the first time. In return, the Raiders received two first-round picks. One of which is the No. 14 pick in this year's draft to go along with the No. 1 overall pick.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Officially Official

The Raiders were already all but guaranteed to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, solidifying what has been one of the worst quarterback situations in the league over the past three seasons. Mendoza, paired with newly hired Klint Kubiak will reset the Raiders' offense.

Those two first-round picks, and the nearly $31 million in cap space saved this offseason sets Las Vegas up for the long haul, even after trading what has been their best player over the past half-decade. With those picks in hand, the Raiders have a clear path to set Mendoza up for success.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Torch Passed

Even if Crosby had returned, he likely would have handled the attention that comes with a team adding a high-profile draft pick professionally. However, with Crosby on his way to Baltimore, the Raiders have now paved the way for Mendoza to take over as the face of the franchise from day one.

The Raiders also cleared the path for this by releasing quarterback Geno Smith instead of holding on to him in hopes of receiving compensation for him. Smith was not the face of the franchise, but removing a highly paid, disgruntled veteran quarterback gives everyone a clean slate.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After many years of few things going right for the Raiders, the future is bright for the Silver and Black. Moving forward, the Raiders will go as Mendoza goes. They must give Mendoza what he needs to be successful on and off the field. The Raiders finally appear to be headed in the right direction.

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently noted what he is looking for in a franchise quarterback. Many of the traits he described were displayed by Mendoza during his Heisman Trophy-winning season.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) gestures after the CFP National Championship college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Well, a leader, tough as hell, somebody that loves to play football, maniacal preparer. Obviously, somebody that can throw the ball well, but I think just somebody that loves the game and will give everything their teammate, a selfless person, somebody that's going to give their team everything that they got every time that they're out there,” Spytek said.

“Prepare the right way, lead the right way. I think there's a great humility and selflessness required to play that position at a high level."