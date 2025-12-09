Analyzing the Raiders' Biggest Needs Heading Into Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been filled with losing. The Raiders' roster and health issues were too much for them to recover from this season, leading to their current 2-11 record. Las Vegas has begun turning an eye towards the future, as it will likely have one of the top picks in the draft.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently analyzed the Raiders ' most pressing needs this season. Most of the Raiders' most significant needs are glaring. They need a new quarterback, several offensive linemen, several cornerbacks, and more. Reuter believes the Raiders are in a prime position to do many things.

Raiders' Options

"The Raiders enter the final quarter of the season in possession of the No. 1 pick. But they could have a tough time keeping it. The Giants' remaining strength of schedule is substantially lower than the Raiders' (.317 vs. .462), which means New York could potentially overtake Vegas (and Tennessee) at the top of the draft order if the Giants finish the season with the same overall record," Reuter said.

"But let's say the Raiders end up at No. 1. The smart move might be to move down, gather a ton of draft capital, and build up the team's mediocre roster. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Geno Smith certainly isn't Vegas' long-term answer under center, though, so it's hard to imagine the franchise would pass up the chance to land the top quarterback in the class."

Las Vegas needs a quarterback, but it also needs to improve its offensive line and other positions. The Raiders will have plenty of money to spend in free agency and would be wise to bring in quality veteran offensive linemen. Still, the Raiders have big decisions on the horizon.

They could trade their pick, which should fetch several prime picks in return. That would make the past two losing seasons worth it for the Raiders, as they would be able to add even more young talent via the draft, while signing veterans at other positions, such as offensive line and cornerback.

The Raiders' most recent draft class is only just now making its way onto the field after 12 weeks of the season. Whether they keep Pete Carroll or not, Las Vegas must maximize the upcoming draft regardless of what they do.

The upcoming offseason will be one of the most critical in recent memory for the Raiders. They must take advantage of the opportunity to walk away from this season with more than just a ton of subpar performances and losses.

