Why the Raiders' Loss to the Broncos Was So Telling

The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was the latest in a growing number of missed opportunities for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are missing an identity, amongst several other things. Las Vegas' loss to Denver just made it even more evident what those things are.

Raiders' Struggles Continue

The Raiders' seventh consecutive loss was a total team effort, as Las Vegas struggled in all three phases. Although that is usually the case for the Raiders ' offense and special teams, their defense usually plays a solid game. The unit has struggled over the past two weeks against AFC West foes.

Nick Shook of NFL.com noted a few of the things that were learned from the Raiders' double-digit loss to the Broncos on Sunday. At 2-11, few things are more evident than the fact that the Raiders need to overhaul their roster over the upcoming offseason.

"It's far from new information at this point, but Las Vegas' defense experienced yet another frustrating afternoon against the division rival Broncos solely because they couldn't get off the field," Shook said.

"In seemingly advantageous situations, Bo Nix and Co. repeatedly found ways to extend drives, keeping the Raiders' defense on the field for long stretches and wearing them down so significantly that by the time Las Vegas' offense failed in the red zone on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, the game's final result was all but determined."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders' lack of an offensive line has affected both sides of the ball. Las Vegas' inability to block has made its offense nonexistent. It has also left their defense on the field for extended periods this season, which has naturally played a role in the unit's struggles. It has led to a 2-11 record.

Shook correctly noted that the most significant issue this Raiders team faces is its offensive line. Las Vegas has the worst offensive line in the league. Injuries have plagued the unit, but their starting offensive linemen had their struggles at times, too.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (46) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"One could point toward a number of different factors when attempting to explain why Pete Carroll's first year in Las Vegas has been such a disaster, and they'd all prove accurate. Perhaps none, though, is more glaring than the inferiority in the trenches," Shook said.

"On Sunday, those problems saw the Raiders surrender 152 yards on the ground and lose the time of possession battle nearly 2:1. And when the Raiders needed a stop to preserve any hope of a comeback in the fourth, they instead submitted to the will of their opponent."

