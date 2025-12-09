Why Shedrick Jackson Has Given Raiders Plenty to Think About

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will be filled with several critical decisions regarding their roster. The Raiders need a roster overhaul and are all but sure to be in a prime position to do so via the NFL Draft and free agency this offseason.

First, they must figure out what they have in the players they have on the roster, many of whom have hardly played enough on Sundays for the Raiders' coaching staff to make a quality decision on moving forward. One of those players is wide receiver Shedrick Jackson.

Watch Shedrick Jackson discuss below

After losing 11 of their last 12 games, the rest of the Raiders' season is more about looking to the future than results over the next four weeks. Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff must begin determining which young players on their roster are worth developing beyond this season.

Las Vegas likely has a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and potentially another head coaching change on the way. The next four weeks are the perfect time to get young players on their roster more playing time, it would only help the Raiders' roster building process this offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) catches a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson has seen limited action during his time in the league, but he showed potential during the preseason. Jackson still needs significant development

Following Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Jackson noted that he and quarterback Kenny Pickett have built a rapport through practicing with each other since Pickett's arrival. That work paid off when Pickett's adjustment at the line of scrimmage set up Jackson's first career touchdown.

“We had a play called, and he saw the coverage, adjusted it, and it worked out. We've been getting reps in at practice, so we've had a little bit of rhythm and a little bit of connection going, so it made it a little bit easier,” Jackson said.

“A lot of things slowed down. Being in the game, doing what I did in the preseason games, regular season games. It’s all coming back. It was good to get in there and just make a play for the team and get some momentum and try to get a win, but we came up short."

Jackson is one of the players the Raiders should give more of an extended look at over the next four weeks. They have nothing to lose but more games in a season full of losses. However, they could gain a better idea of what they have in a talented receiving option, as well as in other players.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

