Scheme Answers Only Lead to More Questions for the Raiders' Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to find answers to questions daily. Yet, in some instances, with more answers come more questions.

More Answers, More Questions

The Raiders already have a number of changes they are in the process of implementing on the coaching staff. It will soon do the same to its roster. However, for the first time in years, even more significant changes will come to the Raiders' defense.

Klint Kubiak explained his decision to promote Rob Leonard to Las Vegas ' defensive coordinator position. Kubiak also noted that, in addition to a new offensive coordinator, the Raiders' defense would run a new scheme.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws while under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"That was interesting how that all came to be. I did not know Rob going into it. John Spytek spoke so highly of him when I first got hired. I knew Joe Woods really well. Joe spoke really well of Robbie. I had some people I wanted to talk to, but In my short time with Robbie, I was just extremely impressed with his knowledge and obviously, with the backing he had in the building. The relationships that he had built," Kubiak said at the NFL Combine.

"Then, when it came time to interview, Rob, he was impressive. He had a plan. He knew what he wanted to do. He knew the type of players he needed to do it with. It just revealed itself to me that he was the right guy for the job. I am really excited to work with him. I do see us being a base 3-4 team."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Roster Issues Grow with Announcement

The Raiders were already facing the possibility of losing veteran linebackers Devin White and Elandon Roberts in free agency, leading to holes at the position. However, it is now fair to wonder if the Raiders had any plans to bring White, Roberts or Jamal Adams back in the first place.

While all three are talented, it is fair to wonder how well, if at all, they would fit into the Raiders' new defensive front. Essentially, Las Vegas' decision to move to a 3-4 defense makes their need for younger, quicker linebackers even more glaring. They now undoubtedly need more linebackers.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, questions about how the Raiders will address their linebacker position are arguably the most pressing question on the defense, not regarding Maxx Crosby . Las Vegas could be replacing multiple starting linebackers for the consecutive season and still needs depth at linebacker.

White's Value to the Team?

Despite some struggles in coverage at times, White had a bounce-back season. He is versatile enough to play in multiple schemes and still would add value to a Raiders defense in need of depth, with or without him on the roster. However, all that matters is how the Raiders' front office views him.

Depending on what White is offered elsewhere, it may be moot. However, it is difficult to find dependable linebackers in the league, and the Raiders have nearly none outside of White. After changing coordinators and scheme, Las Vegas may need to reassess its evaluation of White.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders Need Linebackers

The Raiders have many decisions to make this offseason, but it appears White's value to the Raiders may have just increased. White finished near the top of the league in total tackles this season, but the Raiders finished 3-14. Las Vegas' plan at linebacker just became an even bigger question.

It is hard to be good in the National Football League with a subpar linebacker. This is especially the case in a 3-4 defensive scheme. Las Vegas' need for linebackers continues to climb the list of top needs for the Silver and Black this offseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) makes a reception as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

