Analyzing the Raiders' Hire of New OC Andrew Janocko

By hiring Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko, the Las Vegas Raiders have taken the first two major steps toward rebuilding their offense.

Grading the Raiders' Hire

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently ranked the offensive and defensive coordinator hires around the National Football League this offseason. DeArdo believes Las Vegas found a solid coordinator in Janocko, as his time with Kubiak will make the first-time head coach's transition easier.

The Raiders ' offense will be the front office's top focus this offseason, as fixing the broken unit will be vital to turning things around in Las Vegas. Along with Kubiak, and Janocko, the Raiders must fix the roster itself. Still, DeArdo gave the Raiders' hiring of Janocko a 'B' grade.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"There's a lot to like about this hire, despite the fact that this will be Janocko's first opportunity to serve as an offensive coordinator. Perhaps the biggest upside is the familiarity between Janocko and new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak," DeArdo said.

"The two just won a Super Bowl together in Seattle after previous stops together in New Orleans and Minnesota. As the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach last year, Janocko helped Sam Darnold record his best season to date, capped by a solid performance in Seattle's Super Bowl win over the [New England] Patriots."

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have shuffled through a handful of offensive coordinators over the past few seasons. They have fired their offensive coordinator in the middle of each of the past three seasons. Las Vegas hopes Janocko will be able to bring stability to the position.

Upon being introduced as the Raiders' next head coach, Kubiak honestly stated that he had never called a game by himself professionally. Although the hire had not yet been made, Kubiak explained how critical his offensive coordinator and other assistants would be to the collaborative effort.

“But I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself. That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together, quarterback coach, pass game coordinator, run game coordinator, that is a group effort,” Kubiak said.

“So, I plan on continuing to collaborate with our coaches and making everybody a part of the game planning process. You know, whoever sends it into the QB and says, ‘Wristband 13,’ I think anybody can do that, but how we communicate on game day will be really important.”

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

