Why the Raiders Are Expected to Have a Big Week

The Las Vegas Raiders have 10 draft picks and more free cap space to spend in free agency than nearly any other team in the National Football League. Las Vegas has plenty of roster holes to fill and the resources to do so. Las Vegas has plenty of unanswered roster-related questions to answer.

The Biggest Question

However, the biggest roster-related question the Raiders face at the moment, is undoubtedly at the defensive end position. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby has reportedly been unhappy with the Raiders' front office since they decided to sit him for the final two games of the regular season.

Since then, Crosby has been surrounded by trade rumors, the most legitimate rumors since joining the Raiders. Making the possibility even more legitimate is Las Vegas ' pending rebuild. Trading Crosby could land the Raiders several first-round picks.

Trading Crosby would also save the Raiders nearly $31 million this offseason. Crosby would likely land a massive payday from whatever team traded for him, and that payday is likely significantly more than the Raiders would want to pay him, after they took care of Crosby contractually last season.

All of these things leave Crosby and the Raiders' front office at a crossroads. League insider Tom Pelissero expects it to be a big week for Crosby and the Raiders.

““It is a big week for the Raiders and Maxx Crosby, who have been having conversations about his future. If there is a time to discuss a trade, it is this week here in Indianapolis. I would expect Crosby’s representatives and the Raiders to meet, but also, there could be a variety of different conversations with other teams about what a trade would look like in terms of who that trade could be to," Pelissero said.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek shared his feelings on Crosby, the face of the franchise. Still, the future between both sides remains unclear.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Spytek said.

“In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

