Derek Carr Shares Thoughts on Raiders' New OC Andrew Janocko

Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Klint Kubiak is going to try to take this Raiders offense to a level we have not seen in a long time next season.

This is an offense that has been struggling for years now. That was a huge reason why the Raiders hired Kubiak: to get this offense and team going in the right direction. Kubiak is one of the best play callers in the NFL, and we have seen what he did last season in helping the Seattle Seahawks' offense on route to winning the Super Bowl.

Kubiak is now bringing his talents to Las Vegas, where he is looking to turn things around, as he knows, there are a lot of things this franchise needs to do to get to be a team that competes in the big games.

Kubiak is looking forward to the process and the challenge he now has as the head coach of the Silver and Black. For the Raiders, it is about getting the right pieces in the building, and Kubiak is leading the charge in that and has been working on his coaching staff.

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) rolls out the pocket against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Derek Carr on Andrew Janocko

Over this past weekend, Kubiak named Andrew Janocko as his offensive coordinator. Janocko and Kubiak know each other very well. Janocko was the Seahawks quarterbacks coach last season. Jancocko and Kubiak were also together in New Orleans, part of the Saints franchise. The familar is there for the Raiders and that was a big reason why Kubiak brought in Jancocko. These two had one of the best offenses last season and this is great news for the Raiders.

One former Raider who also knows Janocko well is former quarterback Derek Carr. Carr was the quarterback for the Saints when Kubiak and Janocko were in New Orleans. Here is what Carr had to say about the Raiders' new offensive coordinator.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Andrew Janocko … love him,” Carr said on the “Home Grown” podcast.“House music playing as soon as you walk in the room. … But it says something when all of the quarterbacks you’ve had continue to love you, like talk to you and want to have a relationship. And he helped me play great football.”

The Raiders have a good pair in head coach and offensive coordinator. It is now about building the trenches for the Raiders offense and getting their franchise quarterback. They have the ability to do both of those things this offseason.

