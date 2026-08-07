Analyzing Huge Opportunity Facing Raiders' Tonka Hemingway

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason moves and how they will mesh on the field are arguably the focal point of this year's training camp. Still, the Raiders will need multiple players already on the roster to play well to turn things around as soon as possible.

The Raiders' rebuilding plan requires them to lean on not only the offseason additions made under general manager John Spytek in free agency. However, a large part of that plan will revolve around the development of the players Las Vegas has drafted since Spytek arrived.

Raiders' Future

In just two drafts, the Raiders have already begun revamping their roster into one that features talent likely to stick around long enough to grow into contributors. In theory, this will help Las Vegas build a team that gradually grows into a consistently competitive team for years to come.

With training camp halfway over , it is apparent that defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway is one of those players. After Hemingway and much of last year's draft class were negatively impacted by the team's multitude of issues, Hemingway began showing promise at the end of last season.

Hemingway's Opportunity

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hemingway has lined up as one of the team's starting interior defensive linemen for much of training camp. As the Raiders continue their transition to a new defensive scheme, Hemingway's skill set is what they need at his position.

The Raiders signed veteran offensive lineman Spencer Burford earlier this offseason, who has lined up as Las Vegas' starting left guard since the start of training camp. Burford recently shared his thoughts on Hemingway.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would say Tonka [Hemingway] has. He's made a couple of plays as far as flying around the ball. Quay [Walker], you got a rookie DB, [Hezekiah Masses], has been flying around making plays as far as in the back end," Burford said after Thursday's practice, when asked which player on the Raiders' defense has stood out the most aside from Maxx Crosby.

"They got guys that's all around the defense that has really been flying around making plays day in, day out. Usually, any day that you come out here, you can find somebody new that's actually just popping out on film."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hemingway has begun taking a different approach to the game as he enters his second season. He has begun the mental and physical shift required for the continued development he knows he needs.

“I'm not a rookie no more, so just change your whole mentality. Now you can't go out there and really look like a rookie. You might have mistakes here and there, but you got to be able to correct those mistakes and go act like you are a vet,” Hemingway said following training camp.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hemingway has the potential to impact the game in several ways and has quietly done so in camp. The second-year defensive lineman has begun growing into his own. He will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of added playing time.

Las Vegas will depend heavily on its defensive line moving forward. The unit will be predicated on a dependable rotation of interior defensive linemen. Hemingway looks to be leading that charge with only a handful of training camp practices remaining.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by. Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's just something I learned when I was younger. They said if you can't get to the quarterback, put your hands up,” Hemingway said.

“You know sometimes you get put in bad positions, so you just want to be able to affect the game however you can. And if you can tip the ball up and get it to go up, catch a pick, that would change the whole game."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of how things have gone so far, things change quickly in the league, and there are few guarantees. This is especially true for a fourth-round draft pick entering his second season in the league. Hemingway still has work to do to solidify his starting position, but he is on his way.

Training camp is all about players making the most out of their opportunity . This is Hemingway's chance to do so. He must make the most out of the opportunity currently in front of him to ensure more opportunities moving forward in camp, preseason, and the regular season.