Key Notes From Raiders' Training Camp: Second Day in Pads

The Las Vegas Raiders once again completed a successful day of work on the field on Tuesday, their second day in pads. Las Vegas is roughly a week away from its first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on August 13. However, they continue to take things one day at a time.

Las Vegas' coaching staff has a clear plan in mind, and it has been on full display in camp. Below are a few notes from the Raiders' Tuesday training camp practice.

Raiders’ Starting Defense Will Be Tough To Run the Ball Against

This cannot be stated enough. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has repeatedly expressed his desire for Las Vegas' defense to adopt a physical style of play. Leonard, the Raiders' defensive line coach for the past three seasons, will build on one of Las Vegas' strengths from early last season.

For much of the first quarter of last season, the Raiders' defense ranked within the top 15 in the league against the run. The defense as a whole eventually broke down due to injuries, and the Raiders' offense struggled to possess the ball for more than a couple of minutes at a time.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders' aim to stop the run is not a new concept, but them being able to do so consistently throughout an entire season would be. Last season was the start. As Leonard continues to lay the early foundation of his tenure, it will largely be based on consistently stopping the run.

Moving forward, Las Vegas will rely on the strengths of its defensive roster, namely its defensive line and group of linebackers. The Raiders will lean on those groups to help compensate for questions in the defensive backfield.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas will use its strengths to cover up its weaknesses. This will require them not only to stop the run, but to do it often. It will have to be what Leonard's defense hangs its hat on until they can find a group of cornerbacks they can truly be confident in.

Interior defensive lineman Thomas Booker recently shared what Leonard has expressed he wants from the unit, especially along the defensive line.

"He wants us to reset the line of scrimmage, cause havoc, but also be responsible and accountable to your gaps. But one thing that you hear from Robbie [Rob Leonard], I’ve said it before, is that he emphasizes it's the way that we play,” Booker said following training camp.

“Scheme is important. We'll coach scheme, those are things that we can coach. But again, are we playing flat backs, inside hands, resetting the line of scrimmage or whatever else. And if we're doing that, we can figure out the scheme stuff and go around that. So, I think that's what we're trying to do. Is instill a style of play, first and foremost."

Depth Chart Musical Chairs Continue

While progress has been made overall, the Raiders still have things they are trying to figure out. Many players continue to line up at different positions, or seemingly, higher or lower on the depth chart, daily. However, this is how a new coaching staff learns what does and does not work.

In camp, it is evident that Las Vegas' coaching staff will do whatever it takes to build cohesive starting and reserve units ahead of the season. Camp has seen certain position groups already solidified. Yet, the Raiders are unquestionably still a work in progress.

Crisp Kirk Cousins

Las Vegas' offense has had its struggles early in camp, as expected at this time of the season. Offenses depend on timing, and much of that cannot be fully executed until they are in full pads. After a rocky practice on Monday for the Raiders' offense, Tuesday was much better.

On Tuesday, Cousins demonstrated his knowledge of the offense on multiple instances, even though it is still very much a work in progress. Cousins will have his issues, such as mobility, should the line not hold up, but Tuesday was another reminder of why the Raiders brought him in.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signing Cousins earlier this offseason may go down as one of the more underrated but fruitful signings of Raiders general manager John Spytek.