The Raiders Have A Big Tyree Wilson on the Horizon

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely continue adding to their defensive line this offseason, as the unit will still be foundational in the rebuilding of Las Vegas' defense. They invested a valuable draft pick in defensive lineman Tyree Wilson because they believed in his long-term potential.

However, his development has been slower than some would like for a player drafted where he was. The Raiders are also two general managers removed from the one who drafted Wilson. All this and more weighs on Las Vegas' pe

Wilson's Way

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently released his thoughts on each team's upcoming decision on whether or not to pick up the respective fifth-year options on their first-round draft picks from the 2023 draft class. Valentine does not believe Las Vegas should pick up Wilson's

"The former Red Raider was perceived as a raw pass-rusher, but someone with immense upside due to his physical traits," Valentine said.

"Three seasons in, there have been developments in Wilson’s game, but not enough for this status as a former top-10 pick. Wilson generated 35 pressures and five sacks in 2025, adding a career-high 21 stops, but his 57.6 PFF grade was 97th among edge defenders and a drop-off from his 66.7 grade a year ago.

What Wilson Needs

Wilson's growth is largely, and arguably, rightfully measured against where he was drafted. Wilson has not lived up to the expectations that come with being drafted with a top seven draft pick. Where a player was drafted will always impact how that player is viewed, fairly or not.

"Wilson needs to take a step forward as a pass-rusher, but it just hasn’t happened yet. His 8.5% pass-rush win rate since 2023 is 106th out of 126 edge rushers, while his 10.6% pressure rate is 82nd. Wilson just hasn’t been able to carve out a full-time role for himself, playing just 463 defensive snaps in 17 games in 2025. The Raiders could still believe in the physical upside, but it’s hard to buy into accepting his fifth-year option, even at $13 million," Valentine said.

The Raiders' front office could already have their mind made up on Wilson, as Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard knows Wilson's true value better than anyone else in the building. Still, this season provides Wilson a chance to prove he still has plenty left in the tank.

The Raiders should remember linemen can take longer to develop. However, if the Raiders feel they have developed him as much as possible, this season may be a formality. Wilson has immense untapped potential. Whether that will be fully reached, or in Las Vegas, remains to be seen.

