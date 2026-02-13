The Raiders Have a Positional Need That Is Quietly Rising

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had many surities over the past few seasons. Las Vegas has been the league's poster child for inconsistency across the board. The Raiders' roster has gradually gotten worse over the past three seasons, with few dependable players or position groups worth noting.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Issues

However, the Raiders have had one position group that has played relatively well overall, even if it was due to the elite play of one player. Raiders' veteran Maxx Crosby has been one of the best defensive ends in the league for some time. He singlehandedly solidified the position for Las Vegas.

Still, with Las Vegas in the beginning stages of a rebuild and rumors swirling about Crosby's future, there is a legitimate chance Crosby may not play for the Raiders again, leaving a massive void at one of the defensive end positions. It would take multiple players to compensate for Crosby's production.

The uncertainty around Crosby means the Raiders must plan for the worst-case scenario. They would first have to look at their other defensive end position, which was manned by Malcolm Koonce and others in 2025. Still, what was once a strength could quickly become a weakness.

Koonce is entering free agency this offseason. Las Vegas may need multiple defensive ends this offseason. Or, the Raiders could decide to use their franchise tag on Koonce. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on the matter.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Most of the attention this offseason will be on Maxx Crosby and his future with the Raiders, but don't forget that Malcolm Koonce has also flashed at times during his tenure. After a knee injury erased his entire 2024 season, Koonce inked a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with Las Vegas last offseason and posted 4.5 sacks (13 quarterback hits) over 17 games (three starts) in 2025," Sullivan said.

"The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the league this offseason, and while Koonce could factor into their plans for how they'll spend that money, he is not the caliber of player they'll retain via the franchise tag."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (not pictured) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak noted during his introductory press conference that he had already spoken to Crosby. What the team decided to do in regards to Crosby will set the tone for the other roster moves they make this offseason.

“I got to drink a cup of coffee with Maxx [Crosby] this morning. Loved talking ball with him and I look forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one here this morning working out, so that fired me up,” Kubiak said.

“We want him to be a part of our success going forward. There's no doubt about that. He's one of the best players in the NFL, so that's a no brainer to get to work with Maxx [Crosby] and see him continue to have success with this organization.”

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a play with Malcolm Koonce (51) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

