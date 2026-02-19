After Adding Defensive Staff, the Raiders Must Rebuild Key Position Group

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make moves.

Raiders Growing Need

Las Vegas signed veteran linebackers Devin White, Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adams last offseason, respectively. Although the veterans gave the Raiders more dependable play than they likely would have gotten from the other linebackers on the roster, all three were on one-year deals.

The Raiders could need to replace all three veterans this offseason. Even if some of them return, the Raiders must improve the unit, as it still leaves much to be desired collectively.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws while under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Adam Schefter announced the Raiders have hired Ronnell Williams as their Linebackers Coach. He has spent the past three seasons coaching the Philadelphia Eagles' group of nickel cornerbacks. He will now lead a group of Raiders' linebackers that could be very bare once free agency starts.

"Raiders named Ronell Williams their Linebackers Coach and Al Holcomb their Senior Defensive Assistant," Schefter said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Williams has risen up the coaching ranks and his role with the Raiders is the next step in his progression. Still, the Eagles have much better athletes than the Raiders currently do. The players on the field determine the success more than the coaches on the sideline.

Las Vegas' roster has glaring holes at linebacker. As they fill out their coaching staff with coaches who have earned the right to take the next step in their respective coaching careers, the Raiders' front office must give them enough talent for the new Raiders' coaching staff to be productive with.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and causes a fumble during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I came here when we practiced against the Niners a few years ago. We saw the structure here and all the resources that are in this building. So, Mr. [Mark] Davis has set us up to have success there,” Klint Kubiak said after being introduced as the Raiders head coach.

“Now it's about us going and lifting all those weights, using that field and using those meeting rooms because everybody's got players, everybody's got resources. And now it's about finding those edges and seeing how we can bring our team together and be connected to go produce a winner.”

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“That's what the NFL is all about, is competing. So, I'd love to go compete here and go get it done. It's going to be a process, and we're going to be about the work, like I said. So, it's a very exciting opportunity."

