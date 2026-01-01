The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly turned to quarterback Aidan O'Connell during several critical games during his short time in the National Football League. For various reasons, whenever the Raiders need a solid backup option, O'Connell has been a safety net of sorts for Las Vegas.

This has been the case when more experienced quarterbacks have underperformed. However, this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs will be different, as the Raiders will likely be without Geno Smith. Sunday's loss to the New York Giants brought even more injuries for Las Vegas .

Watch O'Connell discuss below.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave minimal insight into Las Vegas' quarterback situation. Carroll noted that it will come down to O'Connell and Kenny Pickett, who joined the team earlier this season. The Raiders' instability at quarter continues down to the very end of the season.

“Let's just see what happens here and give us a couple days here. We'll figure it out. I'm anxious to see Kenny [Pickett] and Aidan [O'Connell] play if they get the chance, so we'll see how that goes,” Carroll said.

Ahead of the Raiders' season finale against the Chiefs, Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus ranked every team in the National Football League. Valentine did not rank the Raiders as the worst team in the league, which many rightfully believe they are after losing 10 games in a row.

Instead, Valentine ranked the Raiders as the 29th-best team in the league. Valentine appears to believe the Raiders' front office's explicit goal of obtaining the No. 1 pick does not mean the Raiders are actually the worst team in the league. Regardless, losing 14 of 15 games speaks for itself.

"The Raiders took control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after being routed 34-10 by the Giants in Week 17. While the loss brings obvious upside — including the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback such as Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or trade the pick to a quarterback-needy team — it also leaves a lingering sense of dysfunction that will hang over the organization in the weeks ahead," Valentine said.

"Las Vegas elected to shut down edge defender Maxx Crosby before the game, and there is growing speculation that the star pass rusher could be traded this offseason. Crosby was sidelined with a knee injury, yet videos of him playing basketball and jumping on a trampoline surfaced shortly thereafter."

