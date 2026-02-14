The Raiders Add Another Candidate to Their Coaching Search

The Las Vegas Raiders' eventful offseason is fully underway, as they search around the league for coaches to add to Klint Kubiak's staff. Las Vegas has already begun filling out its staff, adding former head coach Mike McCoy as an assistant coach just days after Kubiak's arrival.

Raiders Add to the List

The Raiders have pleny of work to do, especially on its roster. However, addressing the coaching staff is the top priority at the moment. Las Vegas has little time to waste, with the NFL Combine, NFL Draft and free agency quickly approaching.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

League insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Raiders have added another candidate to their coaching search. Las Vegas is in need of a defensive coordinator for the first time in a while. The decision is especially important, as Las Vegas' defense quietly has more issues than its offense.

“The Raiders are interviewing Packers defensive line coach and run game coordinator DeMarcus Covington for their vacant defensive coordinator job, per The Insiders. Covington was the #Patriots defensive coordinator in 2024 before moving to Green Bay,” Rapoport said.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After serving as the Raiders' most consistent presence over the past four seasons, Patrick Graham accepted the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator position, leaving the Raiders. The Raiders' coaching staff hires will be vital as they look to turn things around.

Kubiak is set to enter his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. Who he adds to his coaching staff will be vital. Las Vegas will take a thorough approach to building out its staff, as it did when searching for candidates before ultimately selecting Kubiak.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I'm in the weeds of it right now, man. So, we're identifying candidates and going to be contacting guys and bringing them in, but I think whoever that that coach is, it'll be really important that we establish a style of play, a physical style of play, and that's offense and defense,” Kubiak said.

“I'm just way more worried about how our guys play than opposed to the X's and O's of it all. That's part of our job as coaches is to scheme guys and help them be put in the best positions, but I want to make sure that we have a DC that is coaching effort first and technique and the guy that's going to rip into somebody if they're not finishing at practice, because that's what helps you win in February. "

