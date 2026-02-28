Analyzing the Raiders' Takeaways from the NFL Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most active teams in the NFL Draft, as they are loaded with 10 picks and could potentially add more. The Raiders sheer number of picks make them a team that could pace the respective draft and free agent markets, as they rebuild their roster.

The draft is around the corner and the Raiders were very visible at the combine. Below are some, but not all, of the many takeaways from the NFL Combine for the Raiders. Klint Kubiak and the Raiders gave valuable insight into how they plan to address the immediate future of the team roster-wise.

Mendoza and the Raiders' Formal Meeting

The Raiders are all but a lock to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Mendoza's confirmation that he and the Raiders had a formal interview is one of the biggest takeaways from the NFL Combine where few details were actually released.

Las Vegas ' interview with Mendoza is all but a formality, as it would be hard to see the Raiders not drafting the talented quarterback. With Kubiak and company improving the Raiders' play calling and Mendoza and others improving the roster on the field, Las Vegas has reason to be optimistic.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Raiders Are Flexible, and Open for Business

Spytek made it clear that the Raiders were always open to at least hearing offers from other teams. With defensive end Maxx Crosby surrounded by trade talks and Spytek's multiple trades in last year's draft, Spytek did not mince words when speaking about how open Las Vegas is to potential deals.

Las Vegas has 10 draft picks and more open cap space than nearly any team in the league. They will address their roster with both picks and money. This gives the Raiders flexibility, as they will not be forced to draft solely on needs because they have multiple ways of addressing their needs.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Focus

Much of the talk surrounding the Raiders this offseason has been on rebuilding their offense. Considering how bad their offense was from top to bottom last season and much of the past three seasons, Las Vegas must overhaul their roster on offense but cannot forget about its defense.

However, the Raiders' needs on defense have quietly grown to a fever pitch at several positions, most notably linebacker, cornerback and safety. That was before a major change. Kubiak noted that Las Vegas will switch to a 3-4 scheme, significantly increasing their need for depth at those positions.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' defense arguably needs more attention than the offense. After years of making the unit an afterthought, the Raiders' front office cannot afford to continue letting that be the case for a Raiders' defense that is void of talent and may suffer several significant losses in free agency.

At the combine, Spytek noted that the Raiders' roster will be made up of a solid mix of young players and veterans. The several holes on their roster and resources to do so gives Las Vegas an easy way of adding both types of players. Spytek and the Raiders' front office must have a productive summer.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I think it's very important. If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason. I think it's really valuable,” Spytek said.

“The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on to do the right thing. And I've been around guys in Tampa for years that did it the right way, and that's why some of our young players were able to play so fast and so well, because they were around the right guys, they saw the right way to do things, and when they got a chance to get on the field, they were ready."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The combine was only a sign of things to come for the Raiders. This offseason should be filled with news of the Raiders addressing their most pressing needs step by step. First, it was Kubiak and his staff. Then, Mendoza and the rest of the Raiders' 2026 draft class.

Add the free agency moves the Raiders will make, and there is reason to believe the Raiders can make tangible progress this offseason to field a more competitive team next season.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

