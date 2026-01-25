How Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Will Take the Next Step

The Las Vegas Raiders know the key to unlocking their new offense will largely depend on running back Ashton Jeanty. Even with a shiny, new quarterback, Las Vegas must get more out of its ground game, which has averaged the fewest rushing yards per game in the league two seasons in a row.

Raiders' Running Woes

After finding a head coach, Las Vegas must continue building out its roster around the talented offensive pieces they already have on offense. Jeanty showed flashes of what is possible during his rookie season. Former running back Maurice Jones-Drew thinks the Raiders can help him out more.

“You have to find a way to find a coach that’s creative enough to get him in space and to get him running like Christian McCaffrey does, like Kyle Shannon does with Christian McCaffrey. So, to me, that type of offense with that type of usage where he’s up at wide receiver, he’s in the backfield, he’s motioning, all this creativity stuff. Oh, he would excel in that," Jones-Drew said.

January 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I think he should have been a top-five [pick]. He went at [No. 6]. So, I thought his talent was top five. But he’s a different player than [Jahmyr] Gibbs and Bijan [Robinson] and Saquon [Barkley].

“He’s not that type of guy, right? You have to understand his superpower is that he’s compact, right? He’s what, 5’8 [and] 215 [pounds], that’s imagine trying to get your arms around a guy like that whose legs are huge.”

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After addressing their tight end and running back positions, respectively, with their past two first-round picks, the Raiders will likely use the No.1 pick in the NFL Draft to address their quarterback position. They must then address their offensive line, which was the worst in the league this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, 1,021 of Jeanty's 1,321 total yards this season came after contact. He still broke the Raiders' rookie record for scrimmage yards and was only 25 yards short of rushing for 1,000 yards. Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows the Raiders must build around Jeanty.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him too,” Spytek said.

“His success -- I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Ashton Jeanty and general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

