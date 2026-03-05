Another Reason Why Raider Nation Should Be Excited for Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders must have a direction by now in which way they wanna go with the first overall pick. They may be saving a trade for actual draft day, but in my opinion, every day that passes without a trade breaking shows an increased likelihood of them keeping the selection.

For a franchise that desperately needs rejuvenated life from its signal caller, Fernando Mendoza is a worthy first overall pick quarterback prospect. Klint Kubiak will be able to coach him up from day one, and that's not a bad offensive mind to be backing him from the start.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Fornelli writes for CBS Sports, and he created his own mock draft after the Kansas City Chiefs traded their All-Pro corner to the Los Angeles Rams. That doesn't affect the Raiders, as they're still predicted to select Mendoza with the most coveted pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I enjoyed seeing the reactions to Fernando Mendoza's size on social media during the combine. Yes, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound QB who had Miami defenders (some of whom will be early picks) bounce off him during his TD run in the title game is big. Who would've thunk it?", said Fornelli.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Raiders Prospect From the Podium at the NFL Combine #raiders #raidernation #LasVegasRaiders pic.twitter.com/CGv45EQSSw — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) February 27, 2026

Mendoza plays up to the competition and shows up in the brightest moments. That touchdown run to seal the National Championship win over the Miami Hurricanes will always be cemented in Indiana Hoosiers history, and is the type of toughness the city of Las Vegas needs for their quarterback of the future.

Another reason why Raider Nation should be so excited about potentially having Mendoza on their team is that he's simply a good guy. Throughout all of his interviews and speeches, he is earnest and doesn't put up a front about how excited he is to play football at the next level. It's clear that he's still in love with the game, something that felt in question for their last signal caller.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Geno Smith , understandably so, let all of the pitfalls of the 2025 Raiders get to him. Mentality is often an afterthought with these professional athletes, but Mendoza is coming into this position with a completely different mindset and energy.

That will hold him over when the season doesn't go as he expected, and he makes rookie mistakes. His inclusion on the team won't lead to immediate success, but if he can keep his attitude and doesn't let the hardships of the NFL bring him down, the Raiders have a true leader on their hands at the most important position of the game.

