Raiders Could Find a Momentous Silver Lining in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders have been out of playoff contention for a while now. They're now just 2-13 on the 2025 NFL season after dropping their ninth straight game in Week 16's loss to the Houston Texans. Since they were mathematically eliminated from the season so early on, the Raiders have had to shift their goals and expectations this year.

At this point, it's about staying healthy, evaluating their young pieces, and showing some signs of improvement for the future.

They couldn't beat the Texans, but they had one of their most encouraging performances of the season against a legitimate title contender, taking them down to the wire and falling just short, 23-21. Plus, they got a marquee showing from one of their cornerstones.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) holds a banana on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty could win fantasy championships

Ashton Jeanty had arguably his best game of the season in Week 16's loss to the Houston Texans. He's had a mercurial fantasy year after coming into the campaign as one of the most hyped rookies on the board. He's mostly underwhelmed behind the Las Vegas Raiders' abysmal offensive line, but he's done enough with volume to get his fantasy teams into the playoffs at least.

He had a horrible outing in the first round in Week 14, finishing with just 8.2 full-PPR points on just 38 total yards with two receptions. Anyone who managed to survive that stinker and still trusted Jeanty in the semifinals against the Texans' stout defense was greatly rewarded for their loyalty, though. He ended with 188 total yards, two touchdowns, and a ridiculous 31.8 points in Houston.

Ashton Jeanty quietly has 1.1k total yards and 10 TDs behind the literal worst Oline in the league and NO WRs to open the field. Don’t let the people that don’t watch football tell you he’s not good.😂 — Logan fogg (@FoggLogan) December 22, 2025

It was his second-highest scoring total of the season, behind only his Week 4 breakout against the Chicago Bears. After a pretty sluggish slump, the Raiders, their fans, and Jeanty's fantasy managers were thrilled to see him flash the explosiveness, evasiveness, and playmaking ability that made him the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially against a defense as formidable as the Texans'.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Jeanty leading his fantasy managers to a championship would be an absolute win for a Las Vegas team desperate for any morsels of hope it can find this season.

He has a decent chance to do just that. After going berserk on the Texans in the semifinals, Jeanty faces the New York Giants in Week 16's championship round. The Giants are 31st in rushing yards allowed per game, 32nd in yards per carry given up, and have allowed over 21 fantasy points a week to running backs.

