Ashton Jeanty Is Primed to Break Out for the Raiders in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't get the greatest return on investment from running back Ashton Jeanty in his rookie season.

While he was impressive from a pure numbers standpoint, totaling over 1,300 yards from scrimmage, his efficiency was just not there. He averaged fewer than four yards per carry, and while the offensive line wasn't good, he wasn't seeing the field well.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That improved as the season progressed, and Jeanty continued to feel more comfortable hitting the hole and handling the offensive workload. However, the Raiders still need more from him if he's going to be their franchise-carrying back.

We should see a much improved version of Jeanty in a new offensive scheme in 2026. Here's why he'll have a breakout season and cement himself among the best backs in the league.

A Year Under His Belt

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As previously alluded to, Jeanty struggled to see the field until about the halfway point of his rookie season. Even with some injuries and bad offensive line play, his vision started to improve, and he turned more marginal gains into big plays.

Jeanty finished tied for fourth among all running backs in carries of more than 40 yards and tied for third in carries of more than 50 yards. He is capable of explosive runs, and there should be more of them next season.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There won't be any more rookie jitters from Jeanty, and with what Raiders fans hope is a more reliable backup in Mike Washington Jr. , he should have fresh legs and a chance to break out.

New Offensive Scheme

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

New head coach Klint Kubiak engineered an elite ground game with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and Raider Nation hopes he'll do it again in Las Vegas. The Seahawks utilized a wide-zone scheme under Kubiak, meaning all five offensive linemen come off the snap and block in a singular direction to create stretch runs and create multiple running lanes.

This is perfect for Jeanty because the more holes he can hit, the greater the offensive success rate. The Chip Kelly scheme did not work for Jeanty, and it didn't work for the offensive line. All parties should be improved next season, and they have Kubiak's foolproof scheme to thank.

Improved Offensive Line

Kolton Miller | Craig Harris SI

If this unit improves even slightly, Jeanty will take it as a win. Getting Kolton Miller back healthy and signing center Tyler Linderbaum to a massive free-agent contract will be crucial for this Raiders' offensive line, a unit that played like one of the worst in the league last season.

Hiring Rick Dennison as the offensive line coach doesn't hurt, either. No one could have been successful behind last year's Raiders' O-Line, much less a rookie with all the expectations in the world placed on his shoulders. We may see a night-and-day difference in that group, which will allow us to see the Jeanty that was drafted No. 6 overall.