Film Study: First Look at Raiders' RB Mike Washington Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed to find running back depth to help out budding superstar Ashton Jeanty.

Raheem Mostert and Zamir White weren't the assistance the team needed behind their rookie, who struggled for portions of the 2025 season. That's why both of those players remain on the free-agent market.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Raheem Mostert | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas decided not to sign a free agent running back, opting to find one in the 2026 NFL Draft instead. The Raiders waited until the fourth round to get their backup to Jeanty, selecting Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. with the No. 122 pick.

Washington became an NFL Scouting Combine darling after measuring well and running a blazing fast 4.33 40-yard dash, tied for the seventh-fastest time among all participants (with his new teammate, defensive back Treydan Stukes ).

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The tape tells a somewhat different story, so let's dive into what makes Washington so intriguing and what we want to see more of from him.

The Film on Mike Washington Jr.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Games watched: Texas, Mississippi State

The first thing I noticed on film from Washington was his aggressive yet patient running style. He does a good job of waiting for the hole to open up and hits it hard when he gets into the open field.

He chops his feet when he runs, ready to make a cut when a defender gets close, and get around them and keep his run alive. He was faster in a straight line in Indianapolis, as his breakaway speed isn't always there on tape.

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He is still very fast, though.

Washington is the type who does a lot of dirty work. The tape shows he is unafraid of contact and will seek it out at times, willing to bruise defenders and pick up extra yards.

What To Improve on

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) and safety Dalton Brooks (25) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Because of his size, Washington tends to run with a somewhat upright style, standing tall. He will have to get lower and more compact, so his lower-body strength can take over.

Washington doesn't always have the best vision. He often opts to bounce the run to the outside, even when there isn't an opening.

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball in an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also has a ball security issue, so he won't get a bulk of carries if Jeanty gets hurt. Some of his flaws are coachable, so he should have the chance to be a fine backup.

The Verdict

Sep 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Washington has some fun physical tools this Raiders staff can work with. He won't have to be 'the guy' immediately, so he has a chance to sit behind Jeanty and learn in an offensive scheme that will benefit him.

Taking the chance on Washington in the fourth round was a worthwhile swing. We'll see what he develops into.