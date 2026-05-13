Film Study: First Look at Raiders' RB Mike Washington Jr.
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed to find running back depth to help out budding superstar Ashton Jeanty.
Raheem Mostert and Zamir White weren't the assistance the team needed behind their rookie, who struggled for portions of the 2025 season. That's why both of those players remain on the free-agent market.
Las Vegas decided not to sign a free agent running back, opting to find one in the 2026 NFL Draft instead. The Raiders waited until the fourth round to get their backup to Jeanty, selecting Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. with the No. 122 pick.
Washington became an NFL Scouting Combine darling after measuring well and running a blazing fast 4.33 40-yard dash, tied for the seventh-fastest time among all participants (with his new teammate, defensive back Treydan Stukes).
The tape tells a somewhat different story, so let's dive into what makes Washington so intriguing and what we want to see more of from him.
The Film on Mike Washington Jr.
Games watched: Texas, Mississippi State
The first thing I noticed on film from Washington was his aggressive yet patient running style. He does a good job of waiting for the hole to open up and hits it hard when he gets into the open field.
He chops his feet when he runs, ready to make a cut when a defender gets close, and get around them and keep his run alive. He was faster in a straight line in Indianapolis, as his breakaway speed isn't always there on tape.
He is still very fast, though.
Washington is the type who does a lot of dirty work. The tape shows he is unafraid of contact and will seek it out at times, willing to bruise defenders and pick up extra yards.
What To Improve on
Because of his size, Washington tends to run with a somewhat upright style, standing tall. He will have to get lower and more compact, so his lower-body strength can take over.
Washington doesn't always have the best vision. He often opts to bounce the run to the outside, even when there isn't an opening.
He also has a ball security issue, so he won't get a bulk of carries if Jeanty gets hurt. Some of his flaws are coachable, so he should have the chance to be a fine backup.
The Verdict
Washington has some fun physical tools this Raiders staff can work with. He won't have to be 'the guy' immediately, so he has a chance to sit behind Jeanty and learn in an offensive scheme that will benefit him.
Taking the chance on Washington in the fourth round was a worthwhile swing. We'll see what he develops into.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3