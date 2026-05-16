The Raiders Face One of the NFL's Most Demanding Travel Schedules in 2026

We are continuing to learn more about the Las Vegas Raiders' schedule, who they face, and when.

Like many teams across the NFL, Klint Kubiak's team faces several tough teams and impressive opponents, some of which it will have to travel long distances to.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are not the only team that has to go across the country, but playing in a state much further west of the Mississippi River does pose challenges. However, it is much less travel than when they played in Oakland or Los Angeles.

For a young Raiders team trying to begin a rebuild and show it can compete under a new head coach, taking long road trips to opposing stadiums can be difficult. Players aren't used to the travel, and it can be physically taxing.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Today, let's break down how far the Raiders will travel for each road game and put into context just how much traveling they'll be doing.

The Raiders' Road Schedule

Week 2 - At Chargers: 277 miles

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Week 3 - At Saints: 1,726 miles

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackle Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Week 5 - At Patriots: 2,717 miles

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Week 8 - At Jets: 2,522 miles

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shakes quarterback Derek Carr's (4) hand after a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Lv | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

(It's been a long time since the Raiders played the Jets at MetLife Stadium.)

Week 9 - At 49ers: 525 miles

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Week 11 - At Broncos: 753 miles

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Week 12 - At Browns: 2,085 miles

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) at the line of scrimmage against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Week 17 - At Cardinals: 283 miles

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 18 - At Chiefs: 1,362 miles

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

By the Numbers

In total, the Raiders will travel 12,250 miles across all nine of their home games. That's an average of 1,361.1 miles per game.

The farthest the Raiders will travel is to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots, a rematch of last year's Week 1 game that saw the Silver and Black come out on top. There weren't too many wins after that, but winning in the opening week felt encouraging at the time.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) makes a tackle on Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots have much to prove after getting toppled in the Super Bowl, so the Raiders will get a talented, well-coached group that will be out for revenge (or dealing with a Super Bowl hangover?)

Las Vegas also travels a long distance to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets, its first visit to the Meadowlands since 2020. Both teams look vastly different since that game, and former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is back where he started his NFL career.

Jets' Geno Smith during a 2016 game. Jackson Jaguars Vs New York Jets First Preseason Game | NorthJersey.com file photo, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Raiders will also travel more than 2,000 miles to take on the Cleveland Browns, another team trying to find its footing with a young squad and a new head coach.

Not to mention, the team goes on the road in Week 2 and immediately again in Week 3. While the second week against the Los Angeles Chargers is the shortest trip, going on the road in back-to-back weeks is not easy anywhere.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak and his staff will have a lot on their plates as they prepare a young team to handle a tough road slate in 2026. Will the Raiders be up to the task?