Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Speaks Up on Rookie Season
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' season has spiraled out of control, as they have lost seven out of the last eight games. Las Vegas' front office made a slew of changes and additions to their offense this offseason, only for most of those additions to not go as planned.
Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty was one of those additions. However, most of Jeanty's struggles are at no fault of his own, as the Raiders have arguably the worst offensive line in the National Football League. As Jeanty prepares for another game, Las Vegas continues to search for answers.
Watch Jeanty Discuss Below
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: Can you talk about watching the film, what you're seeing, and maybe as the year goes on and as you develop as an NFL player, what you're learning about the league?
Ashton Jeanty: "Yeah, I mean, it's a different challenge every week against whoever you're playing. There are great players all across the league. So, the preparation and all that leading up to it has to be elite, and then just getting more comfortable with the speed of the game."
Q: Have you been impacted by "rookie walls"?
Jeanty: "I mean, I guess with the length of the season, and how stressful it could be, I guess. But I'm not really feeling that right now."
Q: Throughout the draft process, how well did you get to know Shedeur Sanders and thoughts on him getting his first NFL start against you guys on Sunday?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I got to know him pretty well. Excited for him, should be a great opportunity for him. But I know my defense is going to come ready to attack him. So, he better be ready."
Q: If you had to pick one word to best describe Brock Bowers, who would that be?
Jeanty: "Just explosive. I mean, he's just dynamic wherever you put him – option routes, run routes down the field, makes guys miss. He's fast, so he's just a great player."
Q: Was there ever a play, whether it was in practice since you've been here, or even a game that kind of, "Wow, this guy's one of the best in the league"?
Jeanty: "Yeah, it was whatever his first game back was that one-handed catch he had that was pretty nice."
Q: How much are you looking forward to going against Myles Garrett and that Browns defensive line?
Jeanty: "Yeah, excited; like I said, it's another challenge. They've got a great defensive line, so we're going to get ready, prepared, and ready to attack them."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE