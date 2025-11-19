Why the Raiders' Frustrations Are Almost at Boiling Point
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has turned into a case of weekly deja vu. Las Vegas continues to make the same mistakes week in and week out. It has led to a losing streak reminscent to their 10-game losing streak last season.
For the third consecutive season, the Raiders have a quarterback near the top of the league in interceptions in the middle of the season. Las Vegas has had several opportunitites to gain ground in games this season, only for an untimely interception to ruin things.
Frustrating Facts
The same thing happened on Monday night with the Raiders marching in to score. Las Vegas could have made it a one-possession game or even less, had they scored a touchdown. Instead, one of Geno Smith's passes was tipped in the air right into the arms of a defender.
Following the loss, Smith spoke his mind on the situation.
"It's very frustrating, but it is what it is. It's an interception at the end of the day. I'm never going to find an excuse. There's been a bunch of tipped passes that have gone into the wrong hands, but that's just how football works sometimes,” Smith said.
“I don't think that one play was the difference in the game, I think there were a lot more plays that we could have made that would have given us a better shot, but again, any time you turn the ball over, it's a negative thing and you don't want it. So put that solely on me, I got to do better.
“A guy made a play, ball tips up, guy's Johnny-on-the-spot, and I got to find ways to not have a turnover in the game, which I will."
Smith explained what he feels the Raiders’ offense must do better moving forward. Las Vegas lost to the Cowboys by double digits, but had their chances to make it a more competitive game.
"Make the plays when they need to be made, that's really all it comes down to. It's a tough game, it's the NFL, and there's great guys all over the field,” Smith said.
For yet another week, the Raiders’ defense held up their end of the bargain early on–albeit not as long as they normall do. Still, Las Vegas’ offense could have done more to help their defense out. This issue has plagued the Raiders defense for at least the past two seasons.
Las Vegas’ defense forced a turnover early, giving the ball back to its offense. The Raiders’ offense would only score a field goal and eventually turn the ball over, negating the extra possession. Smith noted the offense's mindset when their teammates on defense put them in advantageous situations.
“We know when we get into the red zone, we've got to think seven points and not three. Our defense gave us the ball with a short field, we got to capitalize on that. If we want to talk about playing complementary football, when those things happen, we got to score seven points, and reward the defense for doing a great job,” Smith said.
“But early on we settled for some field goals, and then they scored some touchdowns, and the game kind of got out of hand. I think if we score touchdowns in those situations, we may look at it different. So for us, we just got to have that mindset and then obviously get it done."
